Justice Kavanaugh Is Busy Working & Will Leave Dems Speechless

Justice Kavanaugh will be a hard worker as he always has been. He might shock some Democrats with what he has done since Sunday. In any case, there won’t be much they can say about his activities unless they make up something.

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH HAS BEEN ON THE JOB SINCE SUNDAY

Brett Kavanaugh, who is described as a brilliant jurist and a mainstream judge, is already on the job. He started yesterday, cleaning out his office and hiring staff.

He has already hired as many black law clerks as Justice Ruth Buzzi Ginsburg during her entire tenure. He hired one. She hired one out of one hundred.

The law clerks are generally white males but Kavanaugh is single-handedly intent on changing it. He hired new clerks: Shannon Grammel, Megan Lacy, Sara Nommensen and Kim Jackson.

In other words, he hired an all female class of clerks and he is the first Justice to do it. During his entire career, he has pushed and promoted good women for posts they are qualified to have.

HIS FIRST CASES

On Wednesday, one of the first cases Justice Kavanaugh will deal with is which illegal aliens can be detained during deportation proceedings. The case involves an immigrant with a prior criminal record who is wandering around the country at will.

We might guess that it will be a limited decision, not a broad one.

Next week, the Supreme Court will also look at a law requiring a 15-year minimum sentence for firearms crimes in the case of offenders who have three prior violent or serious felony convictions. Another case on the docket involves Navy sailors receiving compensation for asbestos exposure.

The cases will now be decided based on the Constitution, that is, the majority opinion by the Justices will interpret the law, not write it.