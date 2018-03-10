Justice Kennedy to Go by Summer

Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) said in a speech last week he believes Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire this summer, according to the audio of a speech obtained by Politico.

“Kennedy is going to retire around sometime early summer,” Heller said in the speech, according to Politico. “Which I’m hoping will get our base a little motivated because right now they’re not very motivated. But I think a new Supreme Court justice will get them motivated.

Last June, multiple reports said Kennedy was considering announcing his retirement.

But the 80-year-old justice seemingly quashed those rumors in January when he hired four law clerks for the October term.

HE DOESN’T ALWAYS ABIDE BY THE CONSTITUTION

Kennedy, who was appointed to the court by President Reagan in 1988, is considered the most pivotal justice on the Supreme Court and is often known for casting the tie-breaking vote in contentious decisions.

The Hill calls him one of the most conservative justices. Next to who? Sotomayor?

He will go against the Constitution if he feels like it as he did in the gay marriage case and pro-life cases. Those cases belong in the state courts.

He is clearly conservative about anything that doesn’t conflict with his views.

Good riddance! Trump needs to appoint a constitutionalist.