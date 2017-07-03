California Democrats Threaten to Kill Other Democrats over Healthcare

According to Fox News, California Democratic lawmakers are facing a brutal backlash from union activists and others on the left after shelving a universal health care bill. The legislators are now on the receiving end of violent rhetoric and death threats.

They seem to be missing the irony of threatening to kill people over care for their health.

Democrats are getting a dose of their own medicine

Assembly Democrats railed against the “bullying tactics” in a written statement over the weekend.

“In recent days, we have become alarmed and disheartened by bullying tactics, threats of violence, and death threats by a few who disagree with the decision of Speaker Anthony Rendon to postpone the advancement of SB 562,” they said, referring to the scrapped single-payer health care bill. “While it is appropriate for persons of varying views to express concern, disapproval or disfavor about the delay, it is never acceptable to engage in those tactics.”

The legislators shelved the single-payer healthcare legislation because they have no way to pay for it.

The union has been circulating this picture below.

This morning, Elizabeth Warren said Democrats should campaign on #SinglePayer. They do! And then when it’s live they kill it. Tweets below pic.twitter.com/q74O65OMzs — RoseAnn DeMoro (@RoseAnnDeMoro) June 27, 2017

Another tweet gaining attention in local media:, “I pray someone checks his schedule for baseball practice” – an apparent reference to the Rep. Steve Scalise shooting outside Washington last month.

Listen to these lunatics.

These people believe they are entitled to everyone’s money to pay for their healthcare.

Happening now! Single payer activists sit in at front of Speaker @Rendon63rd‘s office. #FreeTheBill NOW! No healthcare No peace! #sb562 pic.twitter.com/nQCke8lk9Z — Healthy CA (@4HealthyCA) July 3, 2017