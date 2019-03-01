Justin Trudeau Might Be On His Way Out Over a Major Scandal

It looks like Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won’t survive the latest scandal. He is very damaged.
Trudeau’s former Attorney General, Jody Wilson-Raybould accused him of a crime basically. She just testified in Parliament, in meticulous detail, how Trudeau and his staff tried to get her to drop criminal charges against a corrupt company that he liked.
She said she refused to bend the law for Trudeau’s cronies, but they kept harassing her, meeting with her ten times and phoning her ten more times to get the charges dropped. Raybould wouldn’t do it so Trudeau fired her as the attorney general and gave her a minor post as veterans minister.
Raybould was bound by attorney privilege and couldn’t leak the story. Trudeau took advantage of her silence and said she supported him. That angered her and she quit her new job.
Trudeau was pressured into reluctantly allowing her to testify to the liberal Parliamentary committee and that’s when it all came out.
It’s against the law to pressure an attorney general to obstruct a criminal prosecution.
Read more at the National Post.
Trudeau is no friend of ours. He trashed the President after agreements were made at the G7 and after the President left the country:
Trudeau wanted her- that woman who was attorney general, her name is Jody Wilson Raybould – to stop the investigation on one of the most corrupt companies in the world called SNC Lavalin…
According to the world bank SNC Lavalin and over 100 of its affiliates are forbiden to do business with the world bank because they committed too many illegal activities, mostly bribes
in total about 250 companies are forbiden to do busieness, so SNC with its over 100 sanctions is the top vilain
Apparently SNC Lavalin paid over 48 Million dollars in bribes
in prostitutes for Kadaffi’s son alone they spent $30,000
Trudeau wanted Jody Wilson Raybould to stop the procedure and let SNC lavalin be ” off the hook”
it is illegal to try and influence a criminal investigation
she refused, he demoted her to an non important job
Note that she was the first indian woman to be the Attorney General of canada, a prestigious position
Trudeau during his campaign ahd promised to treat women and indians better than the previous guy ( Stephen Harper)
Trudeau fired a woman who is also an indian
Trudeau is in deep s***
There is more but my comment is long enough already
Thank you for all that information. I’m not a fan of Trudeau’s.