Kaepernick-Nike Ad! “Don’t Settle for Being a Homecoming Queen or Linebacker, Be Both”

Colin Kaepernick stars in a new Nike ad with more of the same gibberish about him having “sacrificed everything.” Usually, people who get paid millions for doing ads don’t try to claim they sacrificed everything.

In this ridiculous ad called ‘Dream Crazy’, he tells people not to settle for being the fastest runner in the school or the world, be the fastest ever, don’t settle for Homecoming Queen or linebacker, be both, and on and on it goes with utter nonsense. It’s totally unrealistic although it’s presented as inspiring.

Obviously, this is glorifying Kaepernick who “sacrificed everything.”

First of all, Kaepernick lived a privileged life with a white family, made millions as a quarterback, and now he’s making millions telling the world how great he is so go buy Nike sneakers.

Who is he referring to when he talks about unbelievers? Watch the clip and listen for when he says it at the same time we see the Muslim athlete. Are we infidels?

Watch: