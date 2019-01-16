Kamala Harris Makes a Weird Mixtape Interspersed with Unnatural Giggles

We watched Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cook while talking economics nonsense, then we listened to Elizabeth Warren chat while opening a beer, and finally, Beto getting his teeth cleaned to immigration talk. But none of them can outdo Kamala Harris (D-CA), and her extremely bizarre video mixtape.

The mood mixtape is the music she listens to when at a cookout, dancing, a song from her favorite movie, and the last one was the song ‘One Nation Under a Groove — her presidential song. All she did was name the songs. It was slick and strange. What made it even weirder was her unnatural giddy laughter to nothing funny in between naming the songs.

Harris wants to be President and thought this would add to her chances when she appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday night. She was probably trying to be a young and hip.

Vote for me, kids, I made a weird mixtape.

There is nothing worse than a middle-aged elitist trying to be down-to-earth and cool, except maybe an aged elitist trying to be young and cool.

In a video segment recorded for the show, Harris listed several songs she enjoys in different settings including Beyonce’s “Lemonade” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Other entries in the “mixtape” included “Check the Rhime” by A Tribe Called Quest and “Push It” by Salt-n-Pepa.

The senator tweeted the video Monday evening, highlighting what she called her “presidential song:” Funkadelic’s album “One Nation Under a Groove.”

Whoever her PR person is, she needs to fire him or her immediately. Harris should stick to what she does best, being an obnoxious attack dog at hearings.

WATCH THIS!

One nation under a groove

