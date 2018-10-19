Kamala Harris Plans to Give Away Free Cash, YOU HEARD THAT RIGHT!

Democrats have to outdo themselves in order to compete with the freebies promised by the likes of Bernie Sanders and all the Democrats who plan to run for President in 2020. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out someone has to pay and it’s unaffordable. Sen. Kamala Harris just wants the soundbite out there to motivate her voters who want freebies. She will give a free income, no strings attached at the expense of others. She is promising it to the middle class but only the non-productive will get it. That is how this works.

Who will pay? Taxpayers!

Right now, 47 percent of Americans pay no federal taxes which means they have no stake in the government except when looking for freebies. Her cutoff is an income of $100,000 which means people who make 101,000 will pay for the free cash given to those who make less.

UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME FOR HALF OF US PAID FOR BY THE REST OF US

Sen. Kamala Harris wants to establish a “universal” income. It’s been dubbed the “Livable Income for Families Today (LIFT) Act.”

“We should put money back into the pockets of American families to address rising costs of childcare, housing, tuition, and other expenses,” Harris explained. “Our tax code should reflect our values and instead of more tax breaks for the top one percent and corporations, we should be lifting up millions of American families.”

She boasts that families making under $100,000 a year could receive anywhere from $500 to $6,000 a year, while people making less than $50,000 could receive $250 a month.

This way they could buy nice things for themselves at someone else’s expense.

Bankrupt Chicago is studying a similar plan right now. Finland did it on a trial basis and is scrapping it for now. They want more money to include the working class, making it closer to a true trial. Oh sure, that will work.

Non-achievers in bankrupt, high crime Stockton are getting the free money in a new trial program at a cost of nearly a million dollar for 100 people.

Ontario tried it and failed — too “expensive and unsustainable“.

And yes, this is communism.