Kamala Harris Wants Your Semi-Automatics, You Don’t Need Them

The Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro banned civilian guns at the same time he armed death squads. Some Venezuelans regretted giving up their guns.

“Guns would have served as a vital pillar to remaining a free people, or at least able to put up a fight,” Javier Vanegas, 28, a Venezuelan teacher of English now exiled in Ecuador, told Fox News. “The government security forces, at the beginning of this debacle, knew they had no real opposition to their force. Once things were this bad, it was a clear declaration of war against an unarmed population.”

HARRIS WANTS OUR GUNS

Now we have a presidential candidate who is demanding law-abiding citizens give up their [semi-automatic] guns.

She calls this extreme condemnation of semi-automatics “smart safety laws.” While she doesn’t specifically say semi-automatics, it’s what she means. Kamala has the buzzwords down and wants Americans to believe anyone who objects to these smart laws is a conspiracy theorist.

Harris said at the CNN town hall with Jake Tapper this week that there is no reason for these guns in a “civil society.” The only problem is people like her are making it less civil with their open borders. It’s also true that we might one day need them to fight our own government and mustn’t end up like Venezuela. Guns can discourage tyranny.

“We have got to have smart gun safety laws in this country, and we ‘ve got buying this false choice. You can be in favor of the second amendment and also understand that there is no reason in this civil society that we have assault weapons around communities that can kill babies and police officers,” said Harris.

Harris went on to say we need background checks that tell us whether or not a person has committed a felony in the past. We already have them!