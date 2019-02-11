Kamala Harris Will Run on Reparations for Slavery

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said in an interview Monday with “Breakfast Club” that she supports “some type of” reparations to black Americans for slavery.
She agreed with host Charlamagne to support “some type of reparations.”
“Where do you stand on some form of reparations for black people? Here you see Mayor De Blasio said the marijuana economy could be a form of reparations. Marianne Williamson says black people should get a hundred billion in slave reparations–like, where do you stand on it?” Charlamagne asked.
Harris said “America has a history of 200 years of slavery. We had Jim Crow. We had legal segregation in America for a very long time. The Voting Rights Act was only strong for 50 years and then they wiped it out with this United States Supreme Court in the Shelby decision, to the point that 22 states immediately thereafter put in place laws that one court found were crafted with surgical precision to have black people not be able to vote.”
Those were all Democrat policies! Democrats should pay the reparations.
The far-left California Senator said that the people didn’t start out on the “same base.” She wants a ‘Lift Act’ which lifts people up who make less than a HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR.
She’s talking about universal income — a Communist policy.
Charlamagne asked again, “So you are for some type of reparations?”
“Yes I am, yes I am,” Harris responded.
This is a big issue with Democrats as a payback for their votes. Obama wanted it and it has been brought up continuously since. Now it’s back.
The woman is for everything hard-left including the crazy Green New Deal.
The entire Democrat Party is now the Socialist/Communist Party.
