Kamala Said No to Stopping Human Traffickers But Yes to Willy Brown

President Donald Trump called on Congress to put “the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business.”

Democrats refused to stand and our 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris shook her head in disagreement.

Watch:

Read about Kamala’s Willie Brown experience on this link. She literally slept her way to the top.

HALF OF CALIFORNIA WANTS HER AS PRESIDENT

While 53 percent of California voters said they approve of the job she is doing, and 58 percent said they are excited about her candidacy, those same voters are not so sure whether the Bay Area Democrat would actually make a good president.

According to the survey, 40 percent said they believed she would be a good commander in chief, while 38 percent said she would not.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported further: 68 percent of Democrats said they thought she would make a good president, but 75 percent of Republicans and 42 percent of independents said the opposite.

Why in the world would any Republican think she’s doing a good job? She is a Socialist.

Wake up and smell the burning of the Constitution people.