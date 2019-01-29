Kamala Says No More Health Insurance, Guns, Wealth, & Borders Too

During a CNN town hall Monday evening, the California congresswoman endorsed plans to eliminate the fossil fuel industry, the private healthcare market, severely limit gun ownership, and keep the borders open. After all that, she will have control of everyone’s money and wealth. She is a Communist.

She has already said she wants people to pay other peoples’ rent. And she wants to give free cash to her preferred groups and call it a universal income.

On Monday, Presidential hopeful U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) told a CNN town hall in Iowa that if she is elected, she will eliminate private health insurance in America, even if people like their coverage.

“Well listen, the idea is that everyone gets access to medical care, and you don’t have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through the paperwork,” Harris said. “Let’s eliminate all of that, let’s move on.”

If she does that, it will take most of Americans’ paychecks.

As the town hall continued, Harris called for criminalizing private gun sales and banning so-called “assault weapons.”

She also suggested that both DACA recipients and their parents should be granted amnesty. And she does not want U.S. border wall. She will keep the borders open.

SHE IS A DANGEROUS COMMUNIST WITH LOTS OF FRIENDS

Kamala Harris will take away your doctor, your guns, your wealth, your free market, and your wall in the spirit of Lenin and Stalin.

Earlier Monday, Rush Limbaugh warned that Harris could be incredibly “dangerous” given both her radical ideas and the identity boxes she checks.

“Hillary Clinton it looked like a rank amateur old maid compared to Kamala Harris … I’m just telling you, she could be very dangerous. She punches a lot of buttons for the left. She checks off a lot of boxes: Female, African-American, identity politics extraordinaire,” he said.

The disturbing thought is she is not alone. There are people like Ocasio-Cortez, Alyssa Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and all of the congresspeople in the Progressive caucuses.

