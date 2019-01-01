Kanye Is Back Into Politics with a Pro-Trump Twitter Storm

Kanye West let loose with a pro-Trump twitter storm today and he’s back in the game. Not so long ago, he tweeted that he has been used to spread messages he doesn’t believe in and he was distancing himself from politics. Most people knew he couldn’t stay away.

He has a strong Christian belief system and. while he’s liberal on some things, he’s conservative on others.

West is sick of Blacks voting 90 percent for Democrats. “It sounds like control to me,” he tweeted.

The talented entertainer wants to be himself despite the threats to him and his career. Along with the message of “free thought”, he is calling for love, love of everyone.

The nasties will come out and bash him as crazy or say he’s an opportunist who wants to run for office, but the message is a good one. His motives are his to know and his alone.

THE TWEET STORM FOR 2019

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Just so in 2019 you know where I stand — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

From now on I’m performing with my mutherfucking hat on 🐉🐉🐉 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me 🤔 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Love everyone — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us. — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Free thought — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Kanye wants to run for President in 2024. That would be some wild ride. It sounds a little crazy, okay, a lot crazy. Then again, what isn’t crazy these days? If you get nothing else out of this, think of this — Be Free!

2024 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Candace Owens echoed the same sentiments

That’s the whole point. If black conservatives can’t exist without being socially lynched and smeared, then no black person is actually free. You don’t have to agree with how people use their freedom to recognize that you’re enslaved to certain parameters. https://t.co/CrNPrBNZMA — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 1, 2019