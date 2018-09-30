Kanye West Bullied by SNL for Wearing His MAGA Hat

Kanye West delivered a speech about President Trump and other political topics to the “Saturday Night Live” audience after one of his performances early Sunday evening.

Kanye West showed up at SNL with a MAGA hat and said he was bullied backstage. They said he was in a “dark place” and insisted he remove the hat.

“They bullied me backstage. They said, ‘don’t go out there with that hat on. They bullied me backstage. They bullied me! And then they say I’m in a sunken place,” he said. “You want to see the sunken place? Okay, I’ma listen to ya’ll now — or I’ma put my Superman cape on, cuz this means you can’t tell me what to do. Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That’s how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.”

Turning to the people gathered behind him, West said, “Thank ya’ll for giving me this platform. I know some of ya’ll don’t agree, but ya’ll be going at that man … and I don’t think it’s actually that helpful. I think the universe has balance. Ninety percent of news are liberal.”

Kanye has tremendous courage and he’s a free-thinker. We could all learn from him.

KANYE SNL TALK THAT GOT CUT OFF FREEDOM OF SPEECH SHOULD HAVE EXTENDED pic.twitter.com/IpULoEJxsN — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) September 30, 2018