Kanye West Created a Firestorm with 7 Words, He’s Not Backing Down

Kanye West set off a firestorm with seven words in a tweet addressing the Turning Point USA communications director Candace Owens. She is an impressive, conservative spokesperson who has been appearing regularly on Fox News, especially Fox & Friends.

She has more than a quarter million followers on Twitter. Apparently Kanye West is one of those following her and with seven words he stirred up a furious reaction from the left. “I love the way Candace Owens thinks”, he wrote

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

After he sent that tweet, he tweeted a series of tweets building on the sentiments of Candace Owens:

we have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought

The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought

hi thought police. You’ve fucked with the wrong thinker.

You’ve fucked with the wrong thinker. just to clarify the thinker I’m referring to is me

Constantly bringing up the past keeps you stuck there

We live in a time where people don’t respect people for being themselves

People respect people for following the general trend and consensus

there was a time when slavery was the trend and apparently that time is still upon us. But now it’s a mentality.

self victimization is a disease

Candace Owens has been courageously standing up for what she believes. She left the plantation of victims and is searching for answers. The left is responding characteristically, calling her names, telling people she is far-right and anti-LGBT (although she supports gay marriage).

She wants Kanye to join her in sending out a different message, separate and apart from groupthink. Kanye West, she wrote has “has represented the battering ram against political correctness.” He has been “public enemy #1 for telling the truth”, she wrote.

I’m freaking out. @kanyewest ….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.

I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community. https://t.co/Uz1nB9K0Oz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

As soon as that exchange took place, the race hustlers were out in full force. What is really obnoxious is three of them are white men, and one of them pretends he’s black.

When @PerezHilton @TomArnold and @ShaunKing, 3 white men, rush to viciously attack the freedom of two black people who refuse to be pawns to a leftist ideology—it should ring as a wake up call to the world about who the real racists are. None of you white men own my blackness. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 22, 2018

The Smears

The desperate and frightened far-left, now in control of the Democrat party are resorting to their smears and identity politics. Without any basis in fact, they are calling Ms. Owens far-right. She asked, “What terrified them? The truth did. The left is losing control of their blacks.” Watch:

Kanye West tweets 7 words and leftists rush to smear me as far-right & anti-LGBT. So what terrified them?

The truth did. The left is losing control of their blacks. Ready to be awakened? Watch the truth about my journey off the plantation w/ @RubinReport. https://t.co/YviWe4PQk0 pic.twitter.com/GcN35gBoIa — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Is anyone tired of hearing blacks can’t get photo IDs or IDs at all? The left wants to “help” blacks, not with a hand up, but with a handout. It’s not only blacks of course. This is what they do in their quest to enslave us all to the State. Candace responded to the far-right accusation:

Far right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that.

I’m not far right—I’m free. pic.twitter.com/wtqCuYPtM2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

She took on Black Lives Matter too:

Black Lives Matter protesters showed up to my @UCLA event to protest. Here is a video clip of me smacking them down with the truth; they’re a bunch of whiny toddlers, pretending to be oppressed for attention. pic.twitter.com/riBA0A3J1I — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 20, 2018

Her message today is the left wants to keep black people on the plantation of victimhood, strapped to the past long gone.

.@RealCandaceO: The left wants to strap black people to this idea that they are victims – they want black people to focus on their past rather than their future pic.twitter.com/IWW0NyF0hU — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 22, 2018

Thomas Sowell Explains the Difference Between a Liberal and a Conservative

So many blacks and too many Hispanics are Marxists. The brilliant Thomas Sowell went from being a Marxist to a Libertarian. Listen to why he made the transformation. He explains the difference between a liberal (Socialist) and a conservative.