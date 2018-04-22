Kanye West Created a Firestorm with 7 Words, He’s Not Backing Down

By S.Noble
Kanye West set off a firestorm with seven words in a tweet addressing the Turning Point USA communications director Candace Owens. She is an impressive, conservative spokesperson who has been appearing regularly on Fox News, especially Fox & Friends.

She has more than a quarter million followers on Twitter. Apparently Kanye West is one of those following her and with seven words he stirred up a furious reaction from the left. “I love the way Candace Owens thinks”, he wrote

After he sent that tweet, he tweeted a series of tweets building on the sentiments of Candace Owens:
  • we have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought
  • The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought
  • hi thought police. 👋You’ve fucked with the wrong thinker.
  • just to clarify the thinker I’m referring to is me
  • Constantly bringing up the past keeps you stuck there
  • We live in a time where people don’t respect people for being themselves
  • People respect people for following the general trend and consensus
  • there was a time when slavery was the trend and apparently that time is still upon us. But now it’s a mentality.
  • self victimization is a disease

Candace Owens has been courageously standing up for what she believes. She left the plantation of victims and is searching for answers. The left is responding characteristically, calling her names, telling people she is far-right and anti-LGBT (although she supports gay marriage).

She wants Kanye to join her in sending out a different message, separate and apart from groupthink. Kanye West, she wrote has “has represented the battering ram against political correctness.” He has been “public enemy #1 for telling the truth”, she wrote.

As soon as that exchange took place, the race hustlers were out in full force. What is really obnoxious is three of them are white men, and one of them pretends he’s black.

The Smears

The desperate and frightened far-left, now in control of the Democrat party are resorting to their smears and identity politics. Without any basis in fact, they are calling Ms. Owens far-right. She asked, “What terrified them? The truth did. The left is losing control of their blacks.” Watch:

Is anyone tired of hearing blacks can’t get photo IDs or IDs at all? The left wants to “help” blacks, not with a hand up, but with a handout. It’s not only blacks of course. This is what they do in their quest to enslave us all to the State. Candace responded to the far-right accusation:

She took on Black Lives Matter too:

Her message today is the left wants to keep black people on the plantation of victimhood, strapped to the past long gone.

Thomas Sowell Explains the Difference Between a Liberal and a Conservative

So many blacks and too many Hispanics are Marxists. The brilliant Thomas Sowell went from being a Marxist to a Libertarian. Listen to why he made the transformation. He explains the difference between a liberal (Socialist) and a conservative.

  1. I first learned of this awesome woman when that Charlettesville stuff went on, she has a great video about it, her and Diamond and Silk may change some peoples thought process about whats going on in this country

