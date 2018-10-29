Kanye West Designs Blexit Shirts, Urges Blacks to Leave Dem Party

Kanye West designed Blexit [Black exit from the Democrat Party] shirts for Candace Owens that were handed out at a Turning Point USA event this weekend.

Kanye has taken untold grief for supporting Donald Trump but he’s not backing down. There is little doubt the left will move against Kanye if they can.

Democrats do take the Black vote for granted and what have they done for them? We finally have a Republican President who is reaching out to them and giving them an option.

Democrats have been keeping Blacks in a state of fear and wrapped in identity politics to keep them in line.

Ye has some wild and wacky ways but he is very intelligent, creative, and independent. He’s fairly amazing and appears to have a good heart. Ye is also courageous.

Kanye is urging Blacks to leave the Democrat Party

Kanye West designs “Blexit” t-shirts urging black people to abandon Democrats https://t.co/Jw68geBtZQ pic.twitter.com/YswZEKJvr6 — The Hill (@thehill) October 28, 2018

The shirts are cool.

West was at the White House earlier this month and the late-night comedians and vile talking heads on MSNBC and CNN trashed him, calling him crazy.

YE RETWEETED THIS

The media was vile and they lied about things he said.

RayJ said here that @kanyewest meeting with Prez Trump was a big opportunity to make change happen which is also a huge responsibility for him to live up to.. Me:I’m not down with fake rage like so many people!Don’t underestimate Kanye’s capabilities/intelligence but I digress🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9eWACXiMDF — Ogechi🌚👑 (@OKardashWest) October 28, 2018

But @kanyewest didn’t even say “slavery was a choice” the Dems/liberals media just ran with that headline for clickbaits & played dirty with it…

He said staying enslaved for “400” years “sounds like a choice” @gherbo you smart 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/i2iQP5tID7 — Ogechi🌚👑 (@OKardashWest) October 28, 2018