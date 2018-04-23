Kanye West Says, “I Love Donald Trump”, “I Love Donald Trump”

If you don’t agree with the far-left, you are far-right according to the Democrats, media and other leftists. Some will even call you KKK or a Nazi (they are socialists and left-wing but that doesn’t matter to them).

Kanye West this week tweeted support for the communications director of Turning Point USA Candace Owens and as a result, he is being called far-right.

It got more intense on Monday when he told Ebro he loves Trump.

“He said ‘I do love Donald Trump,'” told Hot 97’s Ebro on Monday Kanye West said, ‘I love Donald Trump . . . I love Donald Trump.'” Ebro added that he pushed back against West’s comments, criticizing him for “living in a bubble in Calabasas” and being out of touch with everyday people.

Ebro’s a bit out of touch with half of America. It’s not only Ebro. Kanye’s taking a lot of abuse today.

Kanye is tweeting Dilbert cartoons and not about to take back any of this any time soon.

new ideas will no longer be condemned by the masses. We are on the frontier of massive change. Starting from breaking out of our mental prisons. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

Kanye tweeted about Candace Owens, “I love the way Candace Owens thinks”.

Candace tweeted in response:

The masters control everything. Including who blacks are even allowed to LIKE.

Kanye tweeted SEVEN WORDS. SEVEN WORDS—And they jumped up and told blacks that they must immediately revolt.

How many of you jumped up and did that? How many of you have your minds enslaved? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 23, 2018

Scott Adams responded in a video and Kanye retweeted much of what he said in short clips. Here are a couple of a series of his tweets:

