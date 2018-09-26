Kasich Finally Shows His True Colors & He’s With Her

Governor Kasich showed his true colors in a tweet, fully rejecting the President’s agenda. Kasich is a globalist and he’s with Hillary. He is opposed to Trump’s concept of America First because he wants to have his Kumbaya moment in history with the leftists of the world.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) criticized President Trump over his rebuke of “globalism” during remarks at the United Nations, while stealing a slogan from Trump’s 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Forget sovereignty, forget borders, and let’s lead from behind. If anyone ever doubted Kasich’s loyalties lie with the left, doubt no more.

“America First should not be America Alone. Working with allies does not mean being subordinate to them. We are stronger together. #UNGA,” the Ohio governor tweeted hours after Trump’s speech on Tuesday.

Trump told members of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that his administration “reject[s] the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.”

The President never said he wanted to go it alone and it’s a far cry from becoming one with statists throughout the world.

It’s sad but this guy wants us to become one with the communist/socialist thugs of the world. That is where we are headed.