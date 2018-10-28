Kasich Says “The Lord Doesn’t Want…Walls…Turning Away the Caravan”

The Lord doesn’t want Americans putting up walls and turning away the caravan [mob], John Kasich said.

THERE IS NO BIGGER IDIOT THAN JOHN KASICH

Kasich began his interview in the clip by insulting the President. Then he lied about the President calling the media “the enemy of the people.” The President calls “fake news” the enemy of the people.

Poppy Harlow asked how the President’s numbers could still be going up.

The governor of Ohio says things have become “tribal”. Kasich wants the caravan vetted and let in because we are luckier than the people born in Guatemala. It could easily have been us, we must put ourselves in others’ shoes, count our blessings, he said.

“The Lord doesn’t want it…he “doesn’t want Americans putting up walls and turning away the caravan.”

This dummy doesn’t seem to know that this caravan is not grassroots, it’s leftist astroturf and includes criminals, cartel members, MS-13, deportees and many from terrorist nations. The reason we don’t grow up in a country like Guatemala is that our leaders didn’t let us become Guatemala.

We don’t have the capability to vet all these people. Kasich would welcome them in despite who many are and who has driven this movement and why.

These people are a tremendous burden on our society, financially and socially. They take resources from Americans who didn’t come in illegally.

No walls…open borders says the man who speaks to the Lord and knows his mind. He feels good about himself while placing an unsustainable burden on Americans.

HERE’S ONE OF THE CARAVAN MEMBERS

Listen to one of these poor illegal immigrants Kasich supports with his rhetoric.