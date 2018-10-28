Kasich Says “The Lord Doesn’t Want…Walls…Turning Away the Caravan”

The Lord doesn’t want Americans putting up walls and turning away the caravan [mob], John Kasich said.
THERE IS NO BIGGER IDIOT THAN JOHN KASICH
Kasich began his interview in the clip by insulting the President. Then he lied about the President calling the media “the enemy of the people.” The President calls “fake news” the enemy of the people.
Poppy Harlow asked how the President’s numbers could still be going up.
The governor of Ohio says things have become “tribal”. Kasich wants the caravan vetted and let in because we are luckier than the people born in Guatemala. It could easily have been us, we must put ourselves in others’ shoes, count our blessings, he said.
“The Lord doesn’t want it…he “doesn’t want Americans putting up walls and turning away the caravan.”
This dummy doesn’t seem to know that this caravan is not grassroots, it’s leftist astroturf and includes criminals, cartel members, MS-13, deportees and many from terrorist nations. The reason we don’t grow up in a country like Guatemala is that our leaders didn’t let us become Guatemala.
We don’t have the capability to vet all these people. Kasich would welcome them in despite who many are and who has driven this movement and why.
These people are a tremendous burden on our society, financially and socially. They take resources from Americans who didn’t come in illegally.
No walls…open borders says the man who speaks to the Lord and knows his mind. He feels good about himself while placing an unsustainable burden on Americans.
HERE’S ONE OF THE CARAVAN MEMBERS
Listen to one of these poor illegal immigrants Kasich supports with his rhetoric.
Kasich needs to go away. He has lost it since Trump became president. Kasich is so full of hatred for Trump that he really shouldn’t be pretending to have faith.
Maybe Kasich should go scoop up 10, or 5, at random, out of the caravan, take ’em to his place, see how that goes.
Anybody know if Kasich has a wall around his home?
https://virtualglobetrotting.com/map/john-kasichs-house/ an aerial view of the Kasich estate in Westerville
Looks like there’s PLENTY of room for him to adopt several illegal families. In fact, he should just move out and let hundreds of them take over.
As the 2016 elections began, my poor brother’s 1st choice, may he RIP, was John Kasich for which my HEAD NEARLY EXPLODED.
My poor brother considered himself a loyal Conservative. He was NOT and hence, we used to have legendary arguments. My poor mom tried her best to beg, NO politics at the holiday dinner table (sadly, was the only time I saw my brother). I SWEAR, I NEVER started the discussion… but ended it, that’s for sure.
John Kasich is an IDIOT. His recent statements, FAR more and ode to HIMSELF and his 1960’s like, hippy, pious beliefs than any useful, intelligent ideals. AN IDIOT.
I do not know what his aspirations are currently but do know this, the man is going NOWHERE. In fact, he needs to crawl back to his Enormous, Remote Mansion and Estate all for just he and his 2nd wife… the can ramble around the estate together telling each other they two are God’s chosen messengers.