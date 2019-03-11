Kasich Wants a Republican Green New Deal, Lots of Taxes

Son of a postman and former ‘Republican’ Ohio Governor John Kasich said that while the Green New Deal might not be the right answer to global warming, “it’s asking the right question.”

“But for all those problems, the Green New Deal is serving an important purpose by provoking a more vigorous level of public debate,” Kasich wrote in a USA Today op-ed published Monday. “We’ve finally reached a tipping point.”

A REPUBLICAN GREEN NEW DEAL

At least he qualified his enthusiasm. He does not qualify his belief that climate change is settled by consensus even though science doesn’t work that way. There is no proof we can do much about it by conserving and climate alarmists’ climate modeling, from which their ideas flow, has been a big fail.

Kasich, who’s mulling a 2020 presidential run against President Donald Trump, wants moderates in both parties to come up with an alternative to the idiotic Green New Deal. And he wants a lot of taxes.

TAXES, TAXES, TAXES

“They can start with a carbon tax or a cap and trade program, which is a market-based trading system to incentivize carbon reduction,” Kasich wrote. “We also need to continue research supporting Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, the automotive fuel-efficiency requirements that have significantly reduced greenhouse gas pollution in recent years.”

“It’s also important to continue subsidies for electric vehicles, clean-energy transportation that might not exist if fuel-efficiency mandates hadn’t spurred innovators to explore alternatives,” Kasich wrote. “Related to that, we need more research in battery technology, and not just for electric vehicles.”

Kasich called for spending “a lot of money, not a measly few pennies” on research that will “drive advances in energy derived from renewables — solar and wind — as well as natural gas” as well as “nuclear energy, using small-scale modular technologies now being developed.”

He is once again “very seriously” considering a presidential run in 2020 although he only won one state in the primary — his own. Truth is, he just wants to be a spoiler for the Republican candidate — Donald Trump. He would rather have a socialist.