Kathy Griffin at Politicon Calls Sarah Huckabee ‘Sarah F***abee’

Vulgarian Kathy Griffin thinks it’s funny to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders “Sarah F*ckabee”. That particular word is Griffin’s favorite. She does have a limited vocabulary and she’s not very funny. Her entire ‘comedy’ routine is to curse out the administration, but it is lucrative for her.

. @CapehartJ asked me if I ever regret the stuff I say about Sarah Fuckabee…you can imagine what my answer was! pic.twitter.com/l62k0Jhznu — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 21, 2018

Mean girl Griffin never has a worthy argument, just talking points and ad hominem attacks. Griffin did her humanitarian work, however. She went down to the border to talk with the unaccompanied migrant children. Stormy Daniels accompanied her.

SHE HAS AN ‘F’ OBSESSION

She has been on an “F*** you” tear.

She retweets other people using the word.

The disgraceful ‘comedian’ is pushing “F*** Trump” merchandise. This is our new level of discourse.

