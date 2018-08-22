Kathy Griffin Dances Topless to Celebrate Manafort’s and Cohen’s Misfortune

Kathy Griffin made a gif of herself dancing topless to celebrate the news that President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crimes and his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight charges.

The mean-spirited woman is celebrating the misfortune of these two men who are going to go to prison for years.

Guilty or not, it’s nothing to celebrate.

Fortunately, Griffin, 57 wasn’t facing the camera as she danced.

Celebrating the Manafort and Cohen verdicts…topless, naturally pic.twitter.com/o0AO7rXFHb — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 21, 2018

This is what is making the Trump hater so happy:

A federal jury in Virginia convicted Manafort on eight counts of bank and tax fraud. The former campaign chairman could face a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Cohen admitted to violating federal campaign finance laws by arranging hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal “at the direction” of then-candidate Trump. In total, Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making false statements to a financial institution, one count of willfully causing an unlawful corporate contribution, and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution. He is slated to be sentenced on Dec. 12.