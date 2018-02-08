Rob Porter was the White House Staff Secretary for President Donald Trump until yesterday. Prior to that, he worked for Utah Senator Orrin Hatch.

Rob Porter’s ex-wife alleged that he physically abused her which led to his being ousted from the White House.

Politico reported that Secretary John Kelly knew about a 2010 protective order against Porter and did nothing. They got that information from an anonymous source. Kelly denies it.

“I was shocked by the new allegations released today against Rob Porter. There is no place for domestic violence in our society,” Kelly said in a statement issued after-hours by the White House.

Kelly continued, “I stand by my previous comments of the Rob Porter that I have come to know since becoming Chief of Staff, and believe every individual deserves the right to defend their reputation. I accepted his resignation earlier today, and will ensure a swift and orderly transition.”

The unsubstantiated information led to unhinged comedian Kathy Griffin to suggest John Kelly beats his wife.

Somebody might want to check how much under eye concealer make up John Kelly‘s wife wears. She will defend him to the death. Do not blame her. https://t.co/gMzEszSbXM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 8, 2018

Griffin is tweeting that she’s planned a comeback after her fall from grace when she held up the fake bloody, decapitated head of President Trump for a photo shoot. This doesn’t seem like the best way to do it.