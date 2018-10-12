Kathy Griffin Triggered Over Justice Kavanaugh Feeding the Homeless

S.Noble
Kathy Griffin is triggered once again by a good man feeding the homeless. It is something Justice Brett Kavanaugh has done for years. Griffin on the other hand is a mindless, potty-mouthed, unfunny mean girl.

TMZ speaks the truth about him feeding the homeless and she goes off the rails. She called him one of “Trump’s monsters.”

If she read the transcript and other information about Credible Christine Ford, she might call her a leftist monster.

JUDGE KAVANAUGH HAS BEEN DOING THIS FOR YEARS

“Cynics might see this as a blatant attempt at image repair after the nightmare of his confirmation hearing, but the truth is … this appears to be a regular thing for him,” TMZ wrote.

“The Justice was also seen serving up grub to the homeless back in July with the same organization.”

Another mean girl – a 75-year old mean girl, Joy Behar suggested on The View that Melania Trump isn’t upset about her husband’s alleged affairs because she herself might have had an affair with Donald Trump while he was married.

Behar has no reason to believe that, she made it up out of whole cloth.

Melania Trump was also recently maligned for her choice of a hat while in Africa. The media had nothing nice to say about her. They merely insulted anything and everything she said and did.

Her spokesperson responded to the latter and that also triggered hate monger Griffin. Everything she disagrees with triggers her.

