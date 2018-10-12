Kathy Griffin Triggered Over Justice Kavanaugh Feeding the Homeless

Kathy Griffin is triggered once again by a good man feeding the homeless. It is something Justice Brett Kavanaugh has done for years. Griffin on the other hand is a mindless, potty-mouthed, unfunny mean girl.

TMZ speaks the truth about him feeding the homeless and she goes off the rails. She called him one of “Trump’s monsters.”

If she read the transcript and other information about Credible Christine Ford, she might call her a leftist monster.

Yet again, TMZ is serving as the PR arm of the White House…helping to normalize Trump’s monsters. pic.twitter.com/70ddF7m2Tx — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2018

JUDGE KAVANAUGH HAS BEEN DOING THIS FOR YEARS

“Cynics might see this as a blatant attempt at image repair after the nightmare of his confirmation hearing, but the truth is … this appears to be a regular thing for him,” TMZ wrote.

“The Justice was also seen serving up grub to the homeless back in July with the same organization.”

A friend of mine spotted Judge Kavanaugh serving hot dinners to the poor this afternoon, after a day spent huddling with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. #AppellateTwitter #SCOTUS https://t.co/WHm5eCZbXd pic.twitter.com/7amp6JrZx3 — Kevin Daley (@KevinDaleyDC) July 12, 2018

Another mean girl – a 75-year old mean girl, Joy Behar suggested on The View that Melania Trump isn’t upset about her husband’s alleged affairs because she herself might have had an affair with Donald Trump while he was married.

Behar has no reason to believe that, she made it up out of whole cloth.

Melania Trump was also recently maligned for her choice of a hat while in Africa. The media had nothing nice to say about her. They merely insulted anything and everything she said and did.

Her spokesperson responded to the latter and that also triggered hate monger Griffin. Everything she disagrees with triggers her.

Are you kidding? You’re getting paid with our tax dollars and this is what you’re tweeting? Donald Duck? Is this a joke @StephGrisham45? I know it’s not. You are pathetic. https://t.co/c1UFYTKDkC — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2018