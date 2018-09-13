Kathy Griffin’s Mad, Fallon’s Staff Bawled Over Norm Macdonald

Canadian comedian and actor Norm MacDonald is in some hot water after a comment he made about #MeToo. His Tonight Show appearance with Jimmy Fallon was canceled and Fallon announced he would no longer host him on the network [the same network that hid Harvey Weinstein’s egregious behavior].

Snwoflake Fallon explained to Macdonald that his producers were crying over his comments!

Seriously, crying? How do these people survive?

THIS IS WHAT CAUSED THE SNOWFLAKES TO CRY

His sin was to tell The Hollywood Reporter he was glad the #MeToo movement was slowing down. He also praised two friends of his, Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr. Roseanne had been crying endlessly — she lost everything in a day and Macdonald convinced C.K. to give her a call although she had been hard on him in the past.

Macdonald wasn’t excusing bad behavior, he was simply pointing out facts.

Macdonald lamented the fact that the #MeToo movement made it impossible for the target to recover. The ‘guilty’ party can’t apologize, make restitution, can’t do a thing. He added that it’s more likely people won’t admit guilt as a result.

He still has his Netflix show, but who knows what will happen. He expressed thoughts that were not in line with the groupthink and that’s a career killer.

Macdonald was compassionate and that’s not acceptable.

KATHY GRIFFIN ADDED HER TWO CENTS OF HATE

Macdonald is the bane of Kathy Griffin’s existence in her mind. She doesn’t understand why MacDonald has a show and not her.

I can’t get a Netflix special because I once had the audacity to share that a Netflix executive told me that because they had Chelsea Handler, they didn’t need other women… Meanwhile, Norm Macdonald has a Netflix talk show…. Double Standard? I think so… https://t.co/wNlKik14j0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 11, 2018

She then dissed Norm MacDonald twice over his #MeToo opinion. People responding said the reason she doesn’t have a show is because she’s just not funny.

THE RESPONSES OVERALL SAY GRIFFIN’S PROBLEM IS SHE’S JUST NOT FUNNY

These are a few of the near-unanimous responses declaring her unfunny.

DAVID BURGE WEIGHED IN

