Keith Ellison Demands We “Rebuild” the Third World, Support Open Borders

DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison, who is running for attorney general without an active law license, is touting the party line of open borders. He doesn’t need a law license and he can be against all the country stands for to run for the office.

First, the Chair of the DNC Tom Perez praised the Socialist/Communist candidate in NY14 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the “future of the Democrat Party”. Now we have the Deputy Chair demanding open borders. Anything else is an “injustice”, he says.

It’s not only about open borders, Ellison wants illegals to collect our benefits and he wants Americans to rebuild the Third World. This is the Democratic National Committee and it is what the Democrats now stand for.

Ellison is also known as Hakim Muhammad.

HE SAYS WE MUST REBUILD THE THIRD WORLD

He believes the we must reward people who come here illegally with our rights and our benefits. Additionally, the U.S. must “rebuild the part of the world that so many of us rely on to get everything from cheap flowers to cheap strawberries, cheap this to cheap that”.

He does not care about the injustice to American workers who lose jobs to illegals and whose wages are depressed because illegals work cheaply. The injustice to legal immigrants is ignored as we welcome lawbreakers. Never mind that without proper screening, murderers and other criminals and terrorists travel freely in our country — there’s no justice in that.

What justice is there when they collect the benefits of the labor of hard-working Americans in the form of food stamps, child tax credits, free college, and more?

This is a Hijrah promoted by a hard-left congressman and no one condemns him for it, quite the opposite.

THE ‘INJUSTICE’ TO LAWBREAKERS

The Democratic Minnesota Rep. claimed in an interview with Progressive Rabbi Michael Lerner that it is an “injustice” to prevent Mexican workers from sharing our benefits. And it’s an “injustice” to keep them from traveling freely across our borders for higher pay.

“We just have to say that the 12 million undocumented people in the United States are here because somebody wants them to be. But they want them here to do the work, but they don’t want them to get any rights. They don’t want to pay them fairly. They don’t want them to be able to bargain collectively. They don’t want them to be able to get occupational safety and standards. And that is what’s really going on,” Ellison said.

Capital is allowed to travel across but labor cannot travel across the border, Ellison says. According to him, it creates an “imbalance” and an “injustice”.

“And these trade agreements, you know, they allow capital to travel other borders, and all capital is, is people who happen to own something we call a corporation, which is a legal arrangement which gives them special rights. And labor, which is a regular person, cannot travel back and forth across the border,” he continued. “And so corporations, certain people who get certain rights, can go back and forth across the border seeking out the lowest wages, but people, regular people, cannot go back and forth across the border seeking out the highest wages. So what it creates is an imbalance. It creates an injustice.”

WATCH:

ELLISON REMAINS IMMUNE AS HE TRIES TO DESTROY THE USA

Ellison is tied to radical Islamists here and abroad. Ironically, he wants to be to top law enforcement officer in Minnesota. He is running for that office while he is promoting open borders and ignoring the law of the land. The Antifa-loving radical was a member of The Nation of Islam, an Anti-Semitic, anti-white hate group.

Are these our values now? Is this who we are now? It is who the Democrats are now.