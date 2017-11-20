Kellyanne Conway Comes Out Against Doug Jones Who’s No “Conservative Democrat in Alabama”

Roy Moore is under fire over 38-year old sexual harassment and creepy dating accusations. The alternative is for Alabamans is to vote for Doug Jones, a Progressive who enjoys support from George-Soros funded groups. That fact hasn’t escaped the notice of White House counsel Kellyanne Conway.

During a discussion on tax reform with Kellyanne Conway on Fox & Friends Monday, Kellyanne stated the obvious: “And Doug Jones in Alabama, folks don’t be fooled. He’ll be a vote against tax cuts. He’s weak on crime, weak on borders. He’s strong on raising your taxes. He’s terrible for property owners. And Doug Jones is a doctrinal liberal which is why he’s not saying anything and why the media are trying to boost him.”

[Jones has already shown support for open borders policies and he is opposed to the tax reform.]

Brian Kilmeade asked, “So vote Roy Moore?”

“I’m telling you, we want the votes in the senate to get this tax bill through. And if the media were really concerned about all these allegations and that’s what this was truly about – Al Franken would be in the ash heap of bygone half-funny comedians.”

Kellyanne Conway called Jones a doctrinaire liberal. Doctrinaire refers to someone stubbornly or excessively devoted to a doctrine or theory. Combine that with liberal and you have someone who is hypocritical and follows party-line careerism, embracing a loud ideology that trumps every other progressive and identity-politics agenda.

Jones plans to transform the red state of Alabama according to the Boston Globe.

As the left-wing Boston Globe put it, Jones’ message to Alabamans is to evoke the concept of a “New South” willing to exorcise racist “demons”. That could mean statues going down and hate speech laws.

Jones, who admits he’s running a “stealth” campaign, supports: extreme LGBTQ rights at the expense of others; affirmative action; partial-birth abortion to the moment of birth; and, finally, he is being funded by Soros groups.

Allegedly, Jones is receiving a quarter million dollars a day since the Moore scandal broke. The only ones capable of pouring that kind of money into a campaign are, first of all, outside the state, and secondly, are Progressives. They smell blood in the water which has the entire left going full bore for Jones and against Moore.

This is how my home state of New York was lost — one leftist politician at a time. New York was conservative not so many decades ago. The politicians ruined the state.