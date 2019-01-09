Kellyanne Tells “Smart a$$” Acosta “A Lot of These People Don’t Like You”

Jim Acosta, CNN’s most unprofessional reporter, asked White House advisor Kellyanne Conway if the President would tell the truth tonight during his immigration speech. Conway turned it back on him and asked if he’d promise to tell the truth and she didn’t let up. She called him a “smarta$$.”

Acosta, known for acting idiotic, kept badgering Conway. That was a mistake for him.

The CNN ‘reporter’ kept interrupting Conway, asking, “Can you promise that the President will tell the truth tonight? Will he tell the truth?”

That’s when Kellyanne graciously chewed Acosta up and spit him out.

“Yes Jim,” she said, “can you promise that you will? The whole truth and nothing but the truth so help you, God? Am I allowed to mention God to you?”

Acosta hesitated and then got nastier, “I’m not the one who has an alternative facts problem like you do.”

Kellyanne sarcastically tells Acosta, “Make sure that goes viral.”

That’s when she went in for the kill:

“This is why I’m one of the only people around here who gives you the time of the day. Let me get back in your face because you are such a smart*** most of the time and I know you want this to go viral.”

“A lot of these people don’t like you. But let me be respectful to the media at large as I always am. I explained that was alternative information and additional facts. And I explained it many times. And don’t you put it back in my face for all the corrections that your network needs to issue.”

“I was on your network 25 or 26 times in 2018. I’m one of the last people here who even bothered to go on. And the disrespect that you show to me personally, I’ll just look past.”

When Acosta backed off, calling her ma’am, Kellyanne would have none of it, “Don’t call me ma’am to make it up.”

Don’t you wonder how she handles her husband George who insults the President regularly on Twitter? It must be interesting in her house. She doesn’t take abuse well.

James Woods said it so well. Let’s make “Bitch Slapping Acosta” an “Olympic medal event.”