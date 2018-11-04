Kemp Announces Probe Into Potential Hacking by Georgia’s Dem Party

Republican Brian Kemp has launched an investigation into Georgia’s Democrat party. The announcement was made Saturday, two days before he faces off against Stacey Abrams in the state’s governor race, according to the DailyMail.

The Secretary of State’s Office immediately alerted both the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cyber crimes,” said press secretary Candice Broce in the release. “We can also confirm that no personal data was breached and our system remains secure.”

Abrams, who is neck-and-neck against Kemp in the polls, has called the claim a ‘desperate ploy’ to distract voters before Election Day.

Abrams spoke about it on State of the Union. “I’ve heard nothing about it, and my reaction would be that this is a desperate attempt on the part of my opponent to distract people from the fact that two different federal judges found him derelict in his duties and have forced him to accept absentee ballots to be counted and those who are being held captive by the exact match system to be allowed to vote,” Abrams said.

Abrams is a socialist who plans to turn Georgia deep blue and she is funded by socialist billionaires. She and Kemp are within 2 points of each other.

ABOUT ABRAMS CHARGE OF VOTER SUPPRESSION & A JUDGE’S RULIN

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Eleanor Ross filed an injunction, granting an emergency request that will allow 3,141 people to vote on Tuesday who were originally barred because of the exact match law. Those individuals were flagged due to citizenship issues and are primarily minorities [they are from foreign countries].

Abrams and the Democrat Party have absurdly charged Brian Kemp with voter suppression. He did nothing of the sort.

The NY Times concocted the plot.

Erick Erickson explains:

Here are the facts. The various boards of elections around the state have rejected 30,000 voter registration forms for not matching driver’s licenses or other state data. This was done not by the secretary of state, but by local boards of elections often in heavily Democrat areas. The secretary of state defended the rejections. Many of those rejected were from a nonprofit project organized by Abrams. The law does not require the secretary of state and local boards of election to accept voter registration paperwork when the people filling out the paperwork get basic data wrong.

As to suppressing minority votes in Georgia, the data do not hold up. According to a review by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, between 2006 and 2010, black voter registration numbers increased 44 percent and Hispanic voter registration numbers increased by 67 percent. White voter registration numbers only increased by 12 percent. That was to be expected with Barack Obama’s political rise. That was also during Republican Karen Handel’s tenure as secretary of state. What about during Kemp’s tenure?

What happened during Kemp’s tenure

The AJC reviewed that data, too. Through 2016, “An Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of voter registration data shows minority voter registration rose 23 percent. White registration rose 15 percent, and still accounts for nearly 57 percent of the state’s voters.” If Kemp is actively denying black people the right to vote, he is doing a pretty terrible job of it. Note also that requiring a photo ID has not been an obstacle to minority voter participation.

What is missing from the voter suppression arguments is a crucial fact. In 2001, Congress passed the bipartisan Help America Vote Act. The law requires state secretaries of state clean and purge voter rolls of inactive voters. Georgia is actually far less aggressive in throwing people off the rolls than some states.

Kemp isn’t throwing anyone off the voter rolls.

Abrams recently suggested illegal aliens should vote