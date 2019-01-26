Kermit Gosnell Was Imprisoned for Doing What NY Can Now Do Legally

The New York Orwellian-sounding Reproductive Health Act allows the killing of babies to the moment of birth for reasons of mental, economic, and social health, and it can be performed by non-doctors. In other words, for any reason by non-doctors to make it cheaper for Planned Parenthood. It also removed all protections for babies born accidentally after an abortion.

It’s now a “human right” in New York to kill babies to the moment of birth. The legislature gave a standing ovation upon passage and evil Andrew Cuomo lit up the Freedom Tower in pink to commemorate the killings.

Babies who survive an abortion have no protections. It is now legal to do what Kermit Gosnell went to prison for doing.

Kermit Barron Gosnell (born February 9, 1941) is an American former physician and abortion provider who was convicted of murdering three infants who were born alive during attempted abortion procedures.

You can do that now in New York!

A full-term baby will be born one way or the other and there is no legitimate reason to kill the fully-developed baby before birth.

THE UNDEFINED TERMS ARE DELIBERATELY VAGUE

The New York law allows babies to be killed up to the moment of birth for a woman’s health which includes mental, social and financial health. It allows babies to be left to die if they accidentally live after an abortion.

What does mental, social and financial health mean? They are left undefined.

“But that is to beg the question, since the baby could easily be delivered and adopted. We’re talking about a totally viable baby! A baby that, under normal circumstances, would soon be crying and nursing outside the womb,” Dr. Brown writes.

Dr. Brown continues, “This is madness. This is murderous. Shades of Kermit Gosnell on steroids!”

Abortion is never necessary to save a woman’s life New York’s new law permits abortion until birth in cases of “life” and “health” Learn how this deceptive language allows abortion until birth for any reason from former abortionist Dr. Levatino pic.twitter.com/X5NeW5IiI7 — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 25, 2019

IT IS MURDER

Dr. David McKnight, OBGYN, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee wrote on Facebook:

“It appears that the state of New York has legislated that an unborn baby can now be killed at term. They did this joyfully and celebrated by illuminating the Freedom Tower in pink light.

As a board-certified practicing OB/GYN physician for over 30 years, I need to say publicly and unequivocally, that there is NEVER a medical reason to kill a baby at term.

When complications of pregnancy endanger a mother’s life, we sometimes must deliver the baby early, but it is ALWAYS with the intent of doing whatever we can to do it safely for the baby too.

The decision to kill an unborn baby at term is purely for convenience. It is murder. And now it won’t be long before a struggling mother with a 1 month old baby will argue for the right to kill her baby too, because taking care of him or her is just too difficult and inconvenient. When you are willing to rationalize murder, why be subject to a timeline? God help us.”

THE ABORTIONIST

Listen to the abortionist mock the Christian. He loves killing babies.

Abortion Dr. says he loves giving abortions and openly rejects Christ.#GospelofChrist #EndAbortionNow “Their feet run to evil, And they hasten to shed innocent blood; Their thoughts are thoughts of iniquity, Devastation and destruction are in their highways.”

Isa 59:7 NASB pic.twitter.com/finbcpqrkx — Ken (@Kenneth_Jn17_17) January 25, 2019

HOW TO KILL YOUR FULLY DEVELOPED BABY

This is how to kill a developed unborn baby. He is a former abortionist. He explains why he left killing unborn babies — he held his young daughter as she died in his arms.

Dr. Hamada:

I want to clear something up so that there is absolutely no doubt. I’m a Board Certified OB/GYN who has delivered over 2,500 babies. There’s not a single fetal or maternal condition that requires third trimester abortion. Not one. Delivery, yes. Abortion, no. — Omar L. Hamada, MD, MBA (@OmarHamada) January 23, 2019

