Reports Say Kerry Is Preparing a Resolution Recognizing a Palestinian State That Includes East Jerusalem

Several media outlets are now reporting that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is finalizing a document that will form the basis for a UN Security Council resolution that officially recognizes a Palestinian state before January 20th.

John Kerry is reportedly working on a new resolution that would give immediate and permanent UN Security Council recognition to a Palestinian state. It would divide up Israel into indefensible lines based on a 1967 line that never existed. He’s really talking about 1949 Armistice lines that were never meant to be Israel’s border.

We have been warned that Obama would betray Israel and do exactly this.

The Times of Israel reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was anticipating precisely this kind of move at the UN, and he is reaching out to Donald Trump for assistance.

If true, the incompetent and traitorous U.S. president is deciding what land Israel will surrender to the PA, which includes Hamas.

This is extremely damaging to Israel, to peace, to relations throughout the world. It could bring us into war.

John Kerry is planning to recognize State of Palestine in an upcoming address.

Palestinian newspaper says Kerry preparing draft principles for negotiating future Palestinian state based on '67 borders.

This is immediately after the U.S. abstained and likely had a hand in drafting the U.N. Security Councill’s adoption of resolution 2334 which recognizes the 1967 ceasefire lines as the Israel/Palestine border.

It suggests that East Jerusalem, the most sacred Christian and Jewish holy lands be given to Palestine. Who in their right minds would give these lands over to Palestinian terrorists?

The resolution speaks of Palestine as a future state and suggests Israel has no land with which to negotiate.

Sources who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon described Biden as personally lobbying in favor of the resolution, which comports with claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “the Obama administration initiated it, stood behind it, coordinated on the wording and demanded that it be passed.”

Insiders familiar with the matter said Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to ask that his country vote in favor of the resolution.

Biden denies it.

David Keys, a spokesman to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has information that shows “beyond a shadow of a doubt” the Obama administration was behind the action.

“Some of that information is sensitive, and so I can’t share it on live TV, but I have seen the information myself with my own eyes and I can tell you beyond a shadow of a doubt that that is exactly what happened,” spokesman David Keyes told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Obama denied it too.

Israel has broken relations with all 12 nations that voted for the U.N. resolution on settlements — Britain, France, Russia, China, Japan, Ukraine, Angola, Egypt, Uruguay, Spain, Senegal, New Zealand.

Jewish Ukrainian MP Feldman says plans to put new bill proposing Ukraine move its Israeli embassy from TLV to Jerusalem. Donald Trump has already said he would recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel.