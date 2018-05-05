Kerry Is Working Covertly with Iran, Others to Undermine the President

Former secretary of state John Kerry is one of the many insidious forces working to prevent President Trump from implementing his policies. He is undermining him with Iran, our foreign partners and Congress.

The Boston Globe reported that on Sunday two weeks ago, he engaged in some shadowy diplomacy with a top Iranian official in New York. He hopes to save the terrible nuke deal he helped negotiate.

His actions are illegal under the Logan Act.

According to the Globe:

He sat down at the United Nations with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to discuss ways of preserving the pact limiting Iran’s nuclear weapons program. It was the second time in about two months that the two had met to strategize over salvaging a deal they spent years negotiating during the Obama administration, according to a person briefed on the meetings.

Kerry is also undermining Trump with his foreign partners in the deal:

Kerry also met last month with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and he’s been on the phone with top European Union official Federica Mogherini, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal the private meetings. He has also met with French President Emmanuel Macron in both Paris and New York, conversing over the details of sanctions and regional nuclear threats in both French and English.

Let’s not forget Congress:

Kerry has also quietly undermined the President with Congress. In recent weeks he’s placed dozens of phone calls and, often with Moniz by his side, has lobbied members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan. While he is not negotiating as he did as secretary of state, he is attempting through quiet advocacy to preserve what he accomplished, the Globe reported.

The Globe barely mentioned Prime Minister Netanyahu’s amazing presentation on the captured Iranian nuclear documents, but then quoted Kerry’s absurd assertion that the documents are “nothing new” and show that the Iran agreement is “working.”

In truth, the agreement required Iran to come clean about its nuclear program as a condition for the Western states entering into it, and the documents show that Iran lied. It is fraud and entitles the offended party to rescind the deal.

In January, Kerry colluded with the infamous Mahmoud Abbas. Israeli Newspaper Ma’ariv reported that former secretary of state, John Kerry sent a message to Palestinian Authority President and all-around awful guy Mahmoud Abbas to “stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President Trump’s demands,” because Trump will be out of office within the year.

His treachery has been ongoing. He is Hanoi John after all.