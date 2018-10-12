Khashoggi Was Possibly Murdered by the World’s Dumbest Hit Team

Turkish officials told their American counterparts that they have audio and video recordings that prove writer and activist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Mr. Khashoggi sometimes contributed to the Washington Post, mostly to criticize the Saudi Crown Prince and President Trump.

They have video too?

The Saudi hit team has to be the dumbest hit team yet, if these reports are true, and there were so many of them. It’s hard to believe they never thought to check his Apple Watch which recorded the torture and murder of the journalist. Perhaps the reports are inaccurate.

THEY NEVER CHECKED HIS APPLE WATCH?

The audio, and perhaps video, came from the Apple Watch Mr. Khashoggi was wearing or had on his person.

On Wednesday, the Guardian reported that investigators were focusing on an Apple watch that Khashoggi was wearing that was connected to an iPhone he had left with his fiancee outside the consulate. “We have determined that it was on him when he walked into the consulate,” a security official told Reuters. Investigators are seeking to determine what information the watch had transmitted.

The Director of the Gulf Institute claims he did turn it on and suggested Apple cooperated in transferring data [see video].

The Washington Post report, which cited officials from both the U.S. and Turkey, said that Khashoggi’s voice can be heard on the recording along with voices of other men speaking Arabic. One official said men can be heard beating Khashoggi on the recording, while another says the recording indicates how Khashoggi was “interrogated, tortured and then murdered.”

That confirms the bombshell report yesterday that said Mr. Khashoggi recorded his own murder on his Apple Watch.

As we reported yesterday, Mr. Khashoggi was wearing an Apple Watch when he entered the Saudi embassy. At some point he turned on the recording device according to a report by the Gulf Institute Director Ali Al-Ahmed and recorded his own murder.

They apparently have video as well and know exactly what happened. It’s unclear what they have video of.

THE ASSAILANTS ARE IDENTIFIED

The officials have also identified the assailants and seem to know where the body parts were taken after they dismembered Mr. Khashoggi.

There is also video of the Saudi hit team.

The Saudi team at Atatürk airport on Tuesday last week on two planes, one of which landed in the pre-dawn hours and the second in the early afternoon. Airport security officials now say they checked all bags that the Saudi teams took with them to the airport and say there were nothing suspicious in any of the items loaded on to the jets for their return journeys to Riyadh.

Saudi royal guards, intelligence officers, national guards, soldiers and an autopsy expert had been part of the team flown in on the day Khashoggi vanished, according to the Turks.

The U.S. is working with the Turkish officials who have also formed a team of investigators with the Saudis.