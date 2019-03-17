Kid Slams Egg on Aussie Sen’s Head for Tying Muslim Immigration to NZ Attack

Sen. Fraser Anning came under blistering criticism over a series of tweets on Friday including one that said, “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?”

“The real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place,” he said in a statement.

In another tweet, he wrote, “I wonder if there will be as much outrage from the left wing when the next Muslim terrorist attack occurs? Most likely silence and talk about “lone wolf attacks, mental illness and no connection to Islam”.”

Here’s another one:

Will any left wingers condemn this? pic.twitter.com/PQo439pUyX — Senator Fraser Anning (@fraser_anning) March 15, 2019

On March 10th, he wrote this:

Australians are facing dangerous African gangs and Muslim terrorists more and more frequently. We need castle doctrine and the right to bear arms so law abiding citizens can defend themselves against these murderous criminals. — Senator Fraser Anning (@fraser_anning) March 10, 2019

Today, a 17-year old broke an egg over his head and they briefly scuffled during a news conference.

Cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking a raw egg on Australian Sen. Fraser Anning’s head after the senator sparked outrage by blaming Muslim immigration for the New Zealand mosque shootings. https://t.co/ls8nRGV9yv pic.twitter.com/AirJ5DfGoj — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 16, 2019