Kid Slams Egg on Aussie Sen’s Head for Tying Muslim Immigration to NZ Attack

S.Noble
Sen. Fraser Anning came under blistering criticism over a series of tweets on Friday including one that said, “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?”

“The real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place,” he said in a statement.

In another tweet, he wrote, “I wonder if there will be as much outrage from the left wing when the next Muslim terrorist attack occurs? Most likely silence and talk about “lone wolf attacks, mental illness and no connection to Islam”.”

Here’s another one:

On March 10th, he wrote this:

Today, a 17-year old broke an egg over his head and they briefly scuffled during a news conference.

