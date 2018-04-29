North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he will abandon his nuclear weapons if the United States promises to not invade North Korea, a South Korean official said. Last week North Korea announced it will cease all nuclear testing and will be shutting down its main testing facility at Mount Mantap in May, according to the South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office.

Presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said that Mr. Kim had stated he “would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May”.

Mr. Yoon added that the North Korean leader had also said he “would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US to disclose the process to the international community with transparency”.

Some say the real reason Kim has decided to close the site is because the mountain can no longer sustain the blasts.

There is such a thing as ‘tired mountain’ syndrome. Some are claiming that is why Jong-un is closing the site.

A group of Chinese geologists said on Wednesday (April 25) that they believe the nuclear test site had collapsed and that Mount Mantap was in “fragile fragments,” according to The Washington Post.

But William Leith, the senior science advisor for Earthquake and Geologic Hazards at the U.S. Geological Survey — who with one other scientist first coined the term to describe a Soviet nuclear testing site in 2001— doesn’t think it is.

Kim Jong-un, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, has responded to that claim: “Some say that we are terminating facilities that are not functioning, but you will see that they are in good condition,” the North Korean leader was quoted as saying by Mr. Yoon on Sunday.

