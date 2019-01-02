Kim Jong-un Wants to Make North Korea Great Again

Kim Jong-un appears to want a better deal before he gives up his nuclear weapons. Currently, he was given nothing in return for giving up his nuclear weapons.

In his address today, aside from the usual gibberish, he expressed the desire to Make North Korea Great Again and improve the economy.

All the Communists in North Korea have achieved since the 1940s is weaponry while their people starved. Kim needs something better to keep his country going.

Kim wants to meet with President Trump and he wants a deal or he’ll do something, probably build more bombs.

The President responded today to his comments as retold by PBS. He is willing to meet with Kim anytime.

“Kim Jong Un says North Korea will not make or test nuclear weapons, or give them to others – & he is ready to meet President Trump anytime.” PBS News Hour. I also look forward to meeting with Chairman Kim who realizes so well that North Korea possesses great economic potential! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019