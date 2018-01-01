Kim Jong-Un’s Happy New Year’s Message Makes Note of the Nuclear Button on His Desk

In his New Year’s message, Kim Jong-Un wanted the U.S. to know he keeps a nuclear button always on his desk.

Mr Kim said his country had achieved the historic feat of “completing” its nuclear forces.

“The U.S. should know that the button for nuclear weapons is on my table,” he said during the speech.

“The entire area of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range. The United States can never start a war against me and our country.”

He urges North Korea to mass-produce nuclear warheads and missiles in a defiant New Year message suggesting he would continue to accelerate his rogue weapons program.

The United States is closer to nuclear war with North Korea than ever before, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Bush and Obama said Sunday.

“We’re actually closer, in my view, to a nuclear war with North Korea and in that region than we have ever been,” retired Admiral Mike Mullen said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I don’t see the opportunities to solve this diplomatically at this particular point.”

Former Joint Chiefs chair Adm. Mike Mullen to @MarthaRaddatz: “We’re actually closer, in my view, to a nuclear war with North Korea and in that region than we’ve ever been.” https://t.co/aCXTlIgyPp pic.twitter.com/fPAEQWFMYk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 31, 2017

“If we blink, God help us.”

We have the chance here to deliver some fatal blows to really bad actors in 2018. But if we blink, God help us all. – @LindseyGrahamSC on #NorthKorea & #Iran pic.twitter.com/xfomFhxvif — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 31, 2017