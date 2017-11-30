“Kind of Hot” But “Slimy” Geraldo Rivera Groped Bette Midler in the 1970s

Bette Midler tweeted a #metoo that Geraldo Rivera and his producer groped her in the 1970s. She told people at the time and repeated it over the years.

“He and his producer left the crew in the other room, they pushed me into my bathroom, they broke two poppers and pushed them under my nose and proceeded to grope me. Groped me. I did not offer myself up on the altar of Geraldo Rivera! He was he was unseemly.”

He was “kind of hot at the times” she said. She added that if she knew he “was going to end up a slimy talk show host”, she wouldn’t have let him in the room.

Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me. Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/TkcolFWfA2 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 30, 2017

Rivera previously acknowledged the encounter with Midler. Deadline reported:

Rivera acknowledged the encounter back in 1991, when the seriousness (or lack thereof) given to the subject of sexual harassment can be glimpsed in the title of Rivera’s memoir: Exposing Myself. In it, Rivera wrote about Midler, “We were in the bathroom, preparing for the interview, and at some point I put my hands on her breasts.”

