Knockout Attacks on the Rise in Liberal Areas

Knockout attacks in New York City, Brooklyn, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are increasing and it has police concerned. People are being sucker punched and knocked out cold.

Video of one such incident below shows a woman being suddenly kicked and then punched by a man. She was knocked out cold on the ground, but rather than help her several people took out phones to take pictures.

Nobody called the police. It was the second such attack that night.

In another attack in Pittsburgh last month, a witness said about the victim, “As he went to tie up his dogs to confront these kids, the group distracted him from the front and then one came up behind him and hit him in the head,.”

The witness who asked not to be identified, said a group of teens leaving a Shake Shack in DUMBO singled out a 43-year-old man walking his dogs.

They tossed water and milkshakes at him before delivering a knockout punch to his jaw.

What happened next was sociopathic.

“One boy ran up and crouched down and posed for a photo next to the guy that was passed out and then the rest of the group just kind of ran off and scattered,” the man said.

Witnesses said the victim lay unconscious for some 45 minutes, but in this case bystanders did step in to help.

Another similar incident happened last month in Manhattan.

Police say it seems to be an ongoing contest or trend amongst these teens.

The knockout game is also known as “polarbearing”. All the victims are white and the perps are black.