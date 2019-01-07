Know-Nothing Know-It-All O-Cortez Says Trump’s a Racist

S.Noble
Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been causing trouble on Twitter all day. She is a NIGHTMARE who never shuts up. Amazingly, she has more admirers and followers than Nancy Pelosi. Just when you think the Democrat Party couldn’t get any crazier, it does.

O-Cortez picked an irrational fight with Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot by a Socialist loon, and now her supporters are threatening him. She hasn’t addressed it.

Then she picked a fight with Brooklyn hipsters, mocking them because they’re all so white. After that attack, she has the gall to call the President a racist.

A couple of days ago, she ranted about Republicans scandalized by her dancing when she was in college, only no Republican was scandalized. It was made up out of whole cloth.

TRUMP’S A RACIST

To top Sunday off, her interview with 60 Minutes is out. One of her idiotic statements is that President Trump is a “racist”. She told Anderson Cooper, “Yeah, yeah, no question.” She had not one specific example.

SHE’S SO SMART

She’s really thrilled that people underestimate her. She seems to think she has superior intelligence that she doesn’t have. A little grandiosity here.

However, she is a threat and we all know she is a threat, a Communist threat.

“Some people say she doesn’t know how the political game is played. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, “I think it’s really great for people to keep thinking that,” she said.

SHE’S TOO MORAL

About those factual mistakes, like not knowing the three branches of government, it’s because she’s more focused on moral righeousness.

OMao-Cortez doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Republicans or her own party. That’s no shock, she’s a commie.

She didn’t have health insurance and thinks we all should pay for everyone else’s health insurance.

SHE IS A GOOD RADICAL AND WANTS TO CHANGE THE COUNTRY

Radicals change this country and 70 percent tax rate is perfectly fine.

