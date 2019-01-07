Know-Nothing Know-It-All O-Cortez Says Trump’s a Racist

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been causing trouble on Twitter all day. She is a NIGHTMARE who never shuts up. Amazingly, she has more admirers and followers than Nancy Pelosi. Just when you think the Democrat Party couldn’t get any crazier, it does.

O-Cortez picked an irrational fight with Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot by a Socialist loon, and now her supporters are threatening him. She hasn’t addressed it.

Then she picked a fight with Brooklyn hipsters, mocking them because they’re all so white. After that attack, she has the gall to call the President a racist.

A couple of days ago, she ranted about Republicans scandalized by her dancing when she was in college, only no Republican was scandalized. It was made up out of whole cloth.

TRUMP’S A RACIST

To top Sunday off, her interview with 60 Minutes is out. One of her idiotic statements is that President Trump is a “racist”. She told Anderson Cooper, “Yeah, yeah, no question.” She had not one specific example.

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims President Trump is a “symptom” Anderson Cooper: “Do you believe President Trump is a racist?” AOC: “Yeah, yeah, no question” She cited examples of news narratives to validate her claims, yet she couldn’t give any specific examples pic.twitter.com/ROff7uXemg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 7, 2019

SHE’S SO SMART

She’s really thrilled that people underestimate her. She seems to think she has superior intelligence that she doesn’t have. A little grandiosity here.

However, she is a threat and we all know she is a threat, a Communist threat.

“Some people say she doesn’t know how the political game is played. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, “I think it’s really great for people to keep thinking that,” she said.

Some people say she doesn’t know how the political game is played. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, “I think it’s really great for people to keep thinking that.” https://t.co/hrfRQGtcAl pic.twitter.com/yeaJvHDTTF — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

SHE’S TOO MORAL

About those factual mistakes, like not knowing the three branches of government, it’s because she’s more focused on moral righeousness.

“There’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right,” @AOC says in response to criticism that she’s made factual errors. https://t.co/sKf3sHl9F6 pic.twitter.com/xKc2eB7GEk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

OMao-Cortez doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Republicans or her own party. That’s no shock, she’s a commie.

New Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is understandably at odds with Republicans, but she also doesn’t always see eye to eye with her own party. https://t.co/LEfZ7KWKTD pic.twitter.com/c4WGA1TrDh — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

She didn’t have health insurance and thinks we all should pay for everyone else’s health insurance.

Ocasio-Cortez’s was working as a waitress and bartender when she decided to run for Congress. Like many millennials, she had student loans to pay and no health insurance. “When you can’t have healthcare, that is not dignified,” she says. https://t.co/B9SS8WHcW3 pic.twitter.com/dLUcCHJ4CH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

SHE IS A GOOD RADICAL AND WANTS TO CHANGE THE COUNTRY

Radicals change this country and 70 percent tax rate is perfectly fine.

70% tax rates on the very rich would help pay for the #GreenNewDeal to combat climate change, @AOC told Anderson Cooper: “Only radicals have changed this country.” https://t.co/MWDhzh4hTr pic.twitter.com/NTuaJ38cbC — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019