Know-Nothing O-Cortez Doubles Down on Her Idiotic Holocaust Tweet

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a fool of herself by tweeting that the violent migrants trying to break into the USA are like Jews escaping the genocidal death Nazis had in mind. Conflating the two makes one wonder what’s wrong with her. Drawing moral equivalence between Nazis slaughtering Jewish people with invaders attacking our Border Patrol does not compute.

She completely ignored the fact that the migrants are violent invaders.

Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime. It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany.

It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda.

It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria.

And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America. https://t.co/qhv7Rr1itn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 25, 2018

KNOW-NOTHING BLASTS SEN. GRAHAM WITH CODSWALLOP

Social media mocked her for that and Lindsey Graham made an excellent suggestion, telling her she take a tour of a Holocaust museum. That should have silenced her but she doesn’t know when to stop.

She responded, “This administration has jailed children and violated human rights. Perhaps we should stop pretending that authoritarianism + violence is a historical event instead of a growing force.”

.@LindseyGrahamSC, the point of such a treasured museum is to bring its lessons to present day. This administration has jailed children and violated human rights. Perhaps we should stop pretending that authoritarianism + violence is a historical event instead of a growing force. https://t.co/aGJMrPTqNT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 27, 2018

The swamp grows bigger with O-Cortez’s election and the lunatics are now in power.

She is one of the many leftists who wants to embarrass the U.S. into not protecting its borders, making it immoral to do so. It’s nuts!

The migrants are mostly men and they attacked our Border agents. The migrants are trying to destroy our asylum system and our borders. The President did exactly what Barack Obama did. In fact, President Trump is more humane. She’s a complete know-nothing.

MORE UTTER CRAZINESS

She has her admirers who are just as dopey as she is. She retweeted this nonsense about Ocommie-Cortez knowing her history:

And thank god @Ocasio2018 is an elected official who actually applies our history to identify our worst impulses instead of using it to pander to them. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 26, 2018

Cortez also tweeted that instead of troops to guard our borders, she wants the government to send 5,000 social workers to process all these fake refugees. They must be rewarded for their illegal acts apparently, and since when can social workers take the place of lawyers for all those hearings they’re entitled to?

What if instead of sending 5k troops to the border, we had sent 5k caseworkers to review + process visa applications? In addition to averting moral crisis, it also would‘ve saved enormous amt of resources. But we don’t talk about the financial recklessness of GOP admins, do we? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 26, 2018

The money would be better spent on building the wall.