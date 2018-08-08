Know-Nothing Socialist Alexandria O-Cortez Loses Elections She Endorsed

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been exhaustively campaigning for Socialists in several states, including red states. Described as the “future of the Democratic Party”, she stumped for Abdul El-Sayed for governor of Michigan, Fayrouz Saad in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, Cori Bush in Missouri’s 1st District. O-Cortez also backed Congressional candidate Kaniela Ing in Hawaii whose primary is in three days.

Her leadership power has been greatly exaggerated but one thing is concerning, a fifth to nearly a third of the voters in these states appear willing to vote for know-nothing leftists even while the economy is booming.

One Michigan candidate El-Sayed is even tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and endorsed by an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 WTC bombing.

THE TALLY

El-Sayed lost his bid for the Democrat nomination for governor to 50.1 percent to 34.6 percent, according the New York Times.

Saad came in fourth in the five-way race, capturing 20.1 percent of the vote.

Cori Bush lost her primary to William Lacy Clay, 62.3 percent to 30.2 percent, the Times results reports.

Hawaii’s primary election will be August 11.

SHE SUPPORTS COMMUNISM — UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME

“There is no district too red for us to flip.” @Ocasio2018 lays out how Democrats can win this fall in this must-watch speech for all Democrats and supporters. pic.twitter.com/xPuIdnZa5D — MoveOn (@MoveOn) August 6, 2018

Candace Owens weighed in.

Bummer…they were going to raise the minimum wage to $90/hour and give out a ton of free things—like college— and somehow everyone was going to save a ton money in the end. The people that are eating dogs off the street in Venezuela are just doing it wrong. https://t.co/q9NeG7l0Am — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 8, 2018

SWINGING THE VOTE

In addition to pushing for Single Payer healthcare, free everything else and Communist Universal Basic Income, O-Cortez hopes to find another way to swing the vote. She tweeted, “Why does New York have some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country?”

Having worked New York polls, I can tell you that is not true. Signatures are supposed to be checked, that’s it.

She then listed the wish list of the MoveOn crowd. All of them would make voter fraud easier.

Why does New York have some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country? Here’s how we can fight to expand voting rights: Same-day registration

Automatic voter registration

Early voting

Open primaries

Ending felony disenfranchisement — Julia Salazar for State Senate (@SalazarSenate18) August 7, 2018

WE CAN WIN…UH, MAYBE NOT

“There is no district too red for us to flip.” @Ocasio2018 lays out how Democrats can win this fall in this must-watch speech for all Democrats and supporters. pic.twitter.com/xPuIdnZa5D — MoveOn (@MoveOn) August 6, 2018