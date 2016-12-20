Krugman Says Trump Admin Only Hires “White Nationalist Conspiracy” Theorists

Paul Krugman is still on a crazed twitter rampage, revealing his obsessive and strange mind. The Trump administration only hires “white nationalist conspiracy theorists,” he wrote in a tweet.

To join Trump admin, you have to be white nationalist conspiracy theorist, but must also be always wrong re your supposed area of expertise https://t.co/9Bxtoo1BnG — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 20, 2016

One of his tweets refers Twitter users to an article on Trumponomics. The man who loves spending and infrastructure bills doesn’t like it when Donald Trump does it.

Are the markets misreading Trumponomics? https://t.co/JFIeeEndJx — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 20, 2016

The article rails against Trumponomics, including his infrastructure plan. Krugman loved the last one but not this one. He thinks it’s a privatization scheme.

Krugman wrote, “And in any case what we know about that supposed infrastructure push is that it looks much more like a privatization scheme than an actual plan to boost public investment.”

The man who loves to spend money is suddenly very worried about tax cuts along with the infrastructure spending increasing the federal debt balances.

“So what we’re really looking at is a combination of tax cuts and spending cuts,” he wrote. “Overall, this will surely increase budget deficits. But the tax cuts will go to the wealthy, who won’t spend much of their windfall, while the spending cuts will fall on the poor and struggling workers, who will be forced into sharp cutbacks in spending. The overall effect on demand is therefore likely to be negative, not positive.”

The Russians and the FBI cost Clinton the election along with the media, he believes. He’s delusional if he didn’t think the media did all they could to stop Trump. They lied, manipulated, distorted, they did everything possible morning, noon and night to get Hillary elected. As far as the Russians and FBI are concerned, they didn’t force Hillary to use a private server for government secrets and they didn’t tell her to not campaign in key Democrat states nor did they tell her to lie every day.

So it’s official, and it’s vile: the loser of the popular vote installed by Russian intervention, a rogue FBI, and epic media malfunction. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 20, 2016

Here are a few more tweets. He apparently thinks Larry Kudlow is living in the 1970s.

In this crew, Kudlow — who thinks it’s always the 1970s, but doesn’t seem to see hyperinflation under his bed — is the most reasonable 6/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 20, 2016

Krugman thinks all Republicans are crazy conspiracy theorists.

Budget director appears to be John Bircher and conspiracy theorist (but aren’t they all? But note economic views 4/ https://t.co/d8M15ztSXm — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 20, 2016

He hates Mnuchin who is a genius by most accounts.

Treasury goes to a guy with little public profile, but hangs out with John Paulson (who is also close to Trump) https://t.co/GSiJOfuiOq 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 20, 2016

You get the idea. Maybe he should talk with Michael Moore who is desperately looking for a way to keep Trump out of office.

Michael Moore wants the next idea to stop Trump.