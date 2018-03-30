Kurt Eichenwald Personally Attacks Parkland Survivor, Boycott Called

We all know extremist Stoneman survivor David Hogg has called for a boycott of Laura Ingraham and, with the help of radical leftists like Media Matters, it is successful. The boycott efforts are gaining steam unfortunately.

Kyle Kashuv, a Stoneman survivor, launched his own boycott against MSNBC’s sponsors after an MSNBC contributor, Kurt Eichenwald, personally attacked him. Kyle is being cyberbullied by an old guy.

Kyle put up his highlights of Eichenwald-isms.

Eichenwald’s bio has him down as an MSNBC contributor which is why Kyle launched the faux boycott, but, as it turns out, Eichenwald was mistaken. He doesn’t work at MSNBC.

Here are MSNBC’s sponsors. Let’s boycott them anyway! A number of Kashuv supporters called for a boycott and here it is.

Here’s the sponsors for @MSNBC that we should now boycott. Smile Direct Club $640K

Jeep $540K

Proactiv $379K

Otezla $318K

Office Depot $288K

Cadillac $287K

Trivago $269K

Sleep Number $263K

Humira $261K

Omaha Steaks $244K — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

So, he’s getting results from what was meant to be a sardonic tweet.

1/2: We are aware of this incident and have pulled our ads from the network as a result. — Proactiv (@Proactiv) March 30, 2018

Eventually, no one will advertise on TV — it’s a win-win.

By the time we’re done, there won’t be ads on TV anymore. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

Eichenwald got scared and apologized, claiming…wait for it…wait…wait…he meant his tweets for a different Kyle.

I owe an apology to @KyleKashuv. I have no idea how many times I have commented to him. There is a high school kid who has a podcast who keeps challenging me to debates with insults. I mixed up their names. Please ignore every tweet Ive sent. They were written for someone else. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018

Kyle accepted his apology with a proviso.

On a more serious note, Kurt: If you made a mistake and you’re truly sorry, apology accepted. We should all be more forgiving — including you (and others) of Laura Ingraham. When will you and MSNBC do the same for Laura? https://t.co/x8W5mkD85T — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

Still, Eichenwald, a notorious obsessively compulsive individual, won’t go away. He’s trolling Kyle even as we speak.

Kyle wonders who this other Kyle, this doppelganger is who Eichenwald thought he was writing to.

Dude, we’re yet to see any evidence of this “other” Kyle. https://t.co/HoWzN0Q5Vk — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018

There is a lot more on the Twitter feed with people like Ben Shapiro jumping in. It’s entertaining and a lot more enjoyable than Hogg’s.

There Is A Serious Problem Here

The serious, unAmerican boycott against Laura Ingraham and almost everyone at Fox is harmful. The left is going after advertisers to destroy the network. They don’t want people on the right to have a voice.

The advertising summary for Fox can be found at this link. There is a limited number of advertisers and eleven of Ingraham’s have bowed out over David Hogg.

After watching O’Reilly’s sponsors disappear in days, it is a concern.