Kurt Eichenwald Personally Attacks Parkland Survivor, Boycott Called

We all know extremist Stoneman survivor David Hogg has called for a boycott of Laura Ingraham and, with the help of radical leftists like Media Matters, it is successful. The boycott efforts are gaining steam unfortunately.
Kyle Kashuv, a Stoneman survivor, launched his own boycott against MSNBC’s sponsors after an MSNBC contributor, Kurt Eichenwald, personally attacked him. Kyle is being cyberbullied by an old guy.
Kyle put up his highlights of Eichenwald-isms.
Here are my @kurteichenwald highlights. pic.twitter.com/7i8nMxxyIs
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018
Eichenwald’s bio has him down as an MSNBC contributor which is why Kyle launched the faux boycott, but, as it turns out, Eichenwald was mistaken. He doesn’t work at MSNBC.
Here are MSNBC’s sponsors. Let’s boycott them anyway! A number of Kashuv supporters called for a boycott and here it is.
Here’s the sponsors for @MSNBC that we should now boycott.
Smile Direct Club $640K
Jeep $540K
Proactiv $379K
Otezla $318K
Office Depot $288K
Cadillac $287K
Trivago $269K
Sleep Number $263K
Humira $261K
Omaha Steaks $244K
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018
So, he’s getting results from what was meant to be a sardonic tweet.
1/2: We are aware of this incident and have pulled our ads from the network as a result.
— Proactiv (@Proactiv) March 30, 2018
Eventually, no one will advertise on TV — it’s a win-win.
By the time we’re done, there won’t be ads on TV anymore.
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018
Eichenwald got scared and apologized, claiming…wait for it…wait…wait…he meant his tweets for a different Kyle.
I owe an apology to @KyleKashuv. I have no idea how many times I have commented to him. There is a high school kid who has a podcast who keeps challenging me to debates with insults. I mixed up their names. Please ignore every tweet Ive sent. They were written for someone else.
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 30, 2018
Kyle accepted his apology with a proviso.
On a more serious note, Kurt: If you made a mistake and you’re truly sorry, apology accepted. We should all be more forgiving — including you (and others) of Laura Ingraham.
When will you and MSNBC do the same for Laura? https://t.co/x8W5mkD85T
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018
Still, Eichenwald, a notorious obsessively compulsive individual, won’t go away. He’s trolling Kyle even as we speak.
Kyle wonders who this other Kyle, this doppelganger is who Eichenwald thought he was writing to.
Dude, we’re yet to see any evidence of this “other” Kyle. https://t.co/HoWzN0Q5Vk
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018
We’re identical twins, Alex! https://t.co/wollXdwlc9
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 30, 2018
There is a lot more on the Twitter feed with people like Ben Shapiro jumping in. It’s entertaining and a lot more enjoyable than Hogg’s.
There Is A Serious Problem Here
The serious, unAmerican boycott against Laura Ingraham and almost everyone at Fox is harmful. The left is going after advertisers to destroy the network. They don’t want people on the right to have a voice.
The advertising summary for Fox can be found at this link. There is a limited number of advertisers and eleven of Ingraham’s have bowed out over David Hogg.
After watching O’Reilly’s sponsors disappear in days, it is a concern.
