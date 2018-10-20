Kyrsten Sinema is a far-left candidate who dislikes Arizonans with whom she disagrees and holds disdain for traditional family life. Her goal is to change the very character of America to her vision.

Kyrsten Sinema said about stay-at-home Moms in a 2006 interview, “These women who act like staying at home, leeching off their husbands or boyfriends, and just cashing the checks is some sort of feminism because they’re choosing to live that life,” she told Scottsdale nightlife magazine 944. “That’s bullshit. I mean, what the f*** are we really talking about here?”

She has described conservatives as “Neanderthals” and called her state of Arizona the “meth lab of Democracy“.

In a resurrected video, she made it clear that she holds great disdain for Arizona.

SINEMA HAS STRONG TIES TO THE FAR-LEFT

The Communist Party USA is campaigning for Sinema.

According to Joelle Fishman, head of the Communist Party’s powerful Political Action Commission, the party has injected itself into races “in two states where a Republican seat can be flipped: AZ (Flake open), TX (Cruz).”

Sinema has strong leftist ties and, as an anti-war radical, she was close to various far-left organizations. She frequently appeared on the radio show of her friend and radical activist Jeff Farras. Farras is a 9/11 Truther who claims the U.S. government bombed the World Trade Center.

During her term in the Arizona state legislature, Sinema was a founder of the leftist Progressive Caucus. She has helped lead numerous leftist national boards, including the Center for Progressive Leadership, Progressive States Network, and the Democratic Socialists of America-affiliated Progressive Democrats of America (as the only state legislator on the board).

As a bisexual activist, she supports redefining marriage, is opposed to religious freedom laws, and is pro-abortion-on-demand. She is a surefire vote for Chuck Schumer and, if anything, will push the party further left.

Muslim activist Dr. Zuhdi Jassar discusses her ties to radical Islamists and anti-semitism.

CRAZY CONSPIRACY THEORIST

The Reagan Coalition obtained an email from 2002 exposing some of her crazy conspiracy theories. She accused then-President Bush of “putting arsenic in our water”, “crowning himself King of the World for Life”, and “stealing all of our civil liberties”.

