LA REFUSES to Prosecute Porn Lawyer/Prez Candidate Avenatti

Happy Thanksgiving to the ‘creepy porn lawyer’ Michael Avenatti! He received a great gift for Thanksgiving. LA prosecutors refused to file charges against him for physically abusing his girlfriend, Estonian actress Mareli Miniutti.

We are very confused because the woman always has to be believed. I believe her, don’t you? She is very, very ‘extrememely credible’.

The Associated Press reported that the Los Angeles district attorney declined to prosecute attorney Michael Avenatti on felony domestic abuse charges on Wednesday and referred allegations that he roughed up his girlfriend to the city attorney for a possible misdemeanor case.

Stormy Daniels attorney was arrested on suspected felony domestic abuse charges last week. A restraining order was issued against him on behalf of Ms. Minutti.

Avenatti is very happy. He is now free to pursue his dream of becoming a far-left president of the United States in 2020.

