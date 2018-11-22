LA REFUSES to Prosecute Porn Lawyer/Prez Candidate Avenatti

Happy Thanksgiving to the ‘creepy porn lawyer’ Michael Avenatti! He received a great gift for Thanksgiving. LA prosecutors refused to file charges against him for physically abusing his girlfriend, Estonian actress Mareli Miniutti.

We are very confused because the woman always has to be believed. I believe her, don’t you? She is very, very ‘extrememely credible’.

BREAKING: Prosecutors won't charge attorney Michael Avenatti with a felony after his girlfriend alleged abuse. The Los Angeles district attorney’s office has referred the case to city prosecutors to consider misdemeanor charges. https://t.co/FGOnE5SqZx — The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2018

The Associated Press reported that the Los Angeles district attorney declined to prosecute attorney Michael Avenatti on felony domestic abuse charges on Wednesday and referred allegations that he roughed up his girlfriend to the city attorney for a possible misdemeanor case.

Stormy Daniels attorney was arrested on suspected felony domestic abuse charges last week. A restraining order was issued against him on behalf of Ms. Minutti.

Avenatti is very happy. He is now free to pursue his dream of becoming a far-left president of the United States in 2020.

My statement re the decision just issued by the LA County District Attorney’s Office is below. pic.twitter.com/gCUBpMKP2f — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 21, 2018