LA Times Asks If Farrakhan Can Be Admired Despite His Anti-Semitism!

The LA Times wants to know, Can you admire Louis Farrakhan and still advance the cause of women? Maybe so. Life is full of contradictions.

Sure you can’t! In fact, Hell, no, you can’t, especially since he’s a sexist as well.

WHITEWASHING ANTI-SEMITES, IT’S A DIRTY BUSINESS

A well-researched exposé by The Tablet reported that the Women’s March was led by Farrakhan devotées. The founders of the March praised the Nation of Islam’s cult leader Louis Farrakhan during a conference call with heads of the group’s state chapters, despite his dire record of anti-Semitism, homophobia, transphobia, and sexism.

The founder of the Women’s March Teresa Shook recently pointed out that one leader, Linda Sarsour, is an anti-Semite.

Tablet reported that some women were offended that the group’s leaders did not denounce Farrakhan on the spot. His rhetoric, they felt, could not be reconciled with the inclusive principles of the Women’s March.

The author of the LA Times article, Robin Arcarian, thinks it can be. First, she trashed President Trump. Then she wrote:

Personally, I find Farrakhan’s worldview vile. Yet, I think it is possible to be repulsed by his hateful rhetoric about white people, especially Jews, and still appreciate some of the empowerment work that he has done in the black community, including leading the 1995 Million Man March to promote African American family unity.

No, it’s NOT! But nice try.

She wants it both ways — pretend you don’t like his anti-semitism, but appreciate all that great work he does [which is debatable]. One could say that about Hitler too, and people did.

Arcarian then highlighted alleged missteps by Trump that she thinks negates anything Farrakhan does wrong [but Farrakhan’s bigotry and hate don’t?]. Picking out other’s potential flaws does not deny Farrakhan’s. It’s illogical, but she is determined to legitimize Farrakhan and whitewash the anti-Semites leading the Women’s March.

The answer to the question in her title is, ‘Hell, no.’

Can you admire an anti-Semite and advance the cause of women? Maybe so. Life is full of contradictions https://t.co/VVUPyU1Tjm — L.A. Times: L.A. Now (@LANow) January 4, 2019