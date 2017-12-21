Lacking Meaningful Policies, Obama Advisors Talk Imprisonment, Obituaries

Democrats had fifty years to come up with a revision to the tax legislation and haven’t. The last time any Democrat cut taxes was in the early 1960s under President John F. Kennedy. They don’t believe in cutting taxes, they believe in wealth redistribution. They think your money is their money. You work for them, not the other way around.

Obama advisors went a bit too far bashing the President and his team as a means of distracting from their success.

The fact that this tax reform legislation passed in record time has Democrats angry. Not one Democrat voted for it and if it works they will lose their main talking point. Republicans will run on it.

What they will do is concentrate on ad hominem attacks like the ones we have heard this week.

The Obama advisors were on Twitter insulting the Trump team because they don’t have anything meaningful to say.

Former Obama advisor Dan Pfeiffer, who came up with the “pen and phone” mantra for the Obama dictatorship, tweeted this Thursday:

“I hope this is the photo they use on the front page of the Times on the day Trump is indicted.”

I hope this is the photo they use on the front page of the Times on the day Trump is indicted pic.twitter.com/mifuyBk6YY — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 21, 2017

The unfunny Ben Rhodes, a White House SPOX famous for bragging about lying to get the Iran deal done, tweeted about obits for Ryan, McConnell and Pence:

This is the Left: @brhodes.

No new ideas.

Hate is their only tool. pic.twitter.com/4d4iYuMhto — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) December 21, 2017

Rep. Steven Scalise who was seriously wounded months ago by a raging Bernie Sanders supporter/protester, tweeted his response.

You may want to reconsider your rhetoric. https://t.co/VQVWej6n00 — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 21, 2017

This response works too.

Ben Rhodes: Ass-kisser to Iranian mullahs and communist dictators, categorically unqualified for the jobs he held and sold out his country for the promise of a weakened America. Delusional hack, outspoken Jew-hater, and a man remembered mostly for his deranged rants. https://t.co/6dqDYKqb2M — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) December 21, 2017