LaRaza Justice Sotomayor Promotes More RESISTANCE Mobs

Leftist host Bill Press of “The Bill Press Show” interviewed Sotomayor on Capitol Hill and asked, “Are you in any way apprehensive about what happened in this nation last Tuesday?”

Sotomayor is very angry about the ruling in favor of President Trump over the so-called Muslim travel ban.

According to the Washington Post, instead of answering the question directly, Sotomayor took the scenic route and encouraged Americans to “continue being heard”:

“I’m going to demur from answering that question that way,” said Sotomayor, 62, a liberal nominated by President Obama in 2009. “I will answer it in a different way, which is I think that this is the time where every good person has an obligation both to continue being heard and to continue doing the right thing.”

She added, without saying Trump’s name: “We can’t afford for a president to fail. And it is true … that we have to support that which he does which is right and help guide him to those right decisions.

“But we can’t afford to despair, and we can’t afford to give up our pursuing of values that we and others have fought so hard to achieve. And so for me, this is a challenge. So I’m going to continue doing what I think is the right thing. That’s the challenge we all have to face.”

A LaRaza activist shouldn’t be sitting on the bench. She’s a Marxist and is all for rioting, insulting Sarah Sanders, trashing the GOP, hurting anyone who doesn’t agree with her.

La Raza is an activist group that wants unconditional amnesty and full rights for all Hispanic Americans in this country illegally. Sonia Sotomayor was an attorney for La Raza.

Writing for the LaRaza Law Journal, she claimed: “wise Latinas” were superior to white men. LaRaza, aka The Race, is a racial superiority organization with 300 affiliates.

La Raza is anti-American. It takes in Reconquista movements. She has no business sitting on the bench.

It’s not only Sotomayor, all the leftists on the bench issued a scathing dissent.

Conservative firebrand James Woods weighed in.

The only puzzling aspect of this decision is that it wasn’t unanimous. The 1952 law under consideration (Immigration and Nationality Act) couldn’t more clear. https://t.co/GVfim5NFEj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 26, 2018

"Whenever the president finds that the entry of…any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate." – Federal law. https://t.co/GVfim5NFEj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 26, 2018

The four leftists on the bench don’t believe in following the Constitution. They want to be activists, writing laws from the bench.