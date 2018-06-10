Larry Kudlow Explains Trudeau “Stabbed Us [US] in the Back”

Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, in an appearance on CNN, explained that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stabbed the U.S. and the other members of the G7 in the back this weekend. His comments came after the Canadian leader attacked President Trump in a press conference following successful trade negotiations.

“We went through [the trade issue]. We agreed. We compromised on the communique. We joined the communique in good faith,” he said. Then Trudeau, Kudlow continued, “holds a press conference, and he said the U.S. is insulting. He says that Canada has to stand up for itself.”

The economic adviser pointed out that Canada has placed massive tariffs on U.S. goods.

“He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” he added.

