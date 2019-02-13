LA’s New Ordinance Is Meant to Destroy the NRA in Their County

The L.A. City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday requiring companies that have contracts with the city to disclose whether they have ties to the National Rifle Association, LA Times reports.

The NRA is threatening to sue.

It is clear that they want the information to drop those contractors from their rolls or not hire them at all. They do the same thing with anyone who contracts for the President’s wall.

It’s another way to keep a lot of people from supporting the only truly effective gun lobby and it’s anti-American. We have foreign nations with lobbies, but they want to destroy the U.S. gun lobby even though they are protecting our Second Amendment.

The council cited recent gun violence, but it isn’t the gun that’s at fault. In Florida, they keep trying to pass more and more restrictions on legal gun owners when the obvious solution is to protect schools with arms.

CONTRACTORS MUST SIGN AFFIDAVITS

Prospective contractors now must disclose under affidavit any contracts or sponsorships they or their subsidiaries have with the NRA. The city has similar policies about companies involved in the construction of President Trump’s proposed border wall and over the historic investment in or profits from slavery.

They equate means of protection with slavery. If the slaves had guns, it would have been a lot harder to enslave them.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell sought the ordinance, complaining that the NRA has “been a roadblock to gun safety reform at every level of government now for several decades.”

The vote was 14 to 0. Councilman Jose Huizar was absent.

Still, attorneys for the NRA said they would file a lawsuit if the ordinance passed, according to a Feb. 4 letter sent to the city. In the letter, the NRA said the law violates the 1st Amendment and is “an unconstitutional effort to restrict and chill an individual’s right to associate and express their political beliefs.”

O’Farrell said their attorneys claim they’re on firm ground.

POLITICIANS RULE US

Americans don’t have rights any longer. Sleazy politicians and their manipulative lawyers have all the power. It’s very obvious with the passage of late-term abortion laws. Overwhelmingly, Americans don’t want those laws, but the politicians pass them anyway.

Eventually, the only ones who will have armed protection are politicians, well-placed elites, criminals, and celebrities.

It will be very difficult saving this country with California and New York so far removed from morality and our Constitution. Other states are right there with them and we are losing state after state because of illegal immigration and schools where there is no assimilation, no love of U.S. history.

Once one amendment falls, they all will fall.